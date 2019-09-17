Video Evidence Seemingly Proves The Existence Of The Mysterious Fen Tiger

The mysterious Fen Tiger has been a local legend in England for over 30 years, but now recent video footage has seemingly proved the animal’s existence. Even though there have been several reports over the past few decades (since 1982) that the large cat does live there, it has eluded Cambridgeshire locals for the most part with very few pictures and evidence to prove its existence. And it’s been speculated that the animal is now making its way to Suffolk from Cambridgeshire.

And now, 46-year-old Jamie Newby and his fiance Hayley have captured very convincing footage of the cat-like creature. They noticed the animal from their bedroom window at around 6:30 a.m. in a field approximately 400 yards from their Airbnb in Ipswich, England. When he spoke with CambridgeshireLive, Newby stated that the animal was larger than a Labrador with a huge neck. He explained that he had seen someone walking a Labrador in the same spot the previous day and that the cat-like creature was bigger than the dog.

He said, “Our first thought was maybe it was a Muntjac deer as we had seen one the day before in the same field,” adding, “It was my fiance who said that it looked like a big cat. We grabbed some binoculars the owner had left in the room.” He went into detail about the description of the large cat, “It had a very powerful build on its upper haunches, it had vertical black stripes, could only really see the root of the tail for most of the sighting but the tail was long and looked thick.”

He went on to explain that he took his camera and zoomed in on the animal in order to videotape it. “Sadly my memory card was only 2GB and the footage maxed the card out and my camera shut down as it pounced on or killed something.” After conducting their own research, they realized that it could have been a Scottish Wild Cat. “The neck, the muscle mass. I’ve read a little more about them and they do hunt early between 6-7 a.m. and they like staying on the perimeter of fields,” he said. The video that Newby took can be seen here.

So, is it the video footage finally proof that the mysterious Fen Tiger really exists? It would certainly answer a lot of questions, especially by those who have claimed over the years to have seen the creature. As a matter of fact, local police had received 63 calls between 1998 and 2010 from residents claiming to have seen the large cat-like animal. And just in the last five years, they have received 11 calls about it. Even a zoologist from Cambridge University studied a video that was taken in 1994 of the alleged Fen Tiger, but the scientist concluded that it was probably a 3-foot-high puma, jaguar, or leopard.