World’s First Space Hotel Will Have Artificial Gravity And Breathtaking View Of Earth

Designs for the first ever space hotel have been revealed and it’s definitely “out of this world”. The commercial space hotel, which was designed by The Gateway Foundation, will have the same amenities that are found in hotels and cruise ships here on Earth, such as bars, restaurants (with full-service kitchens), and a movie theater. There may even be enough space for educational seminars to be held there. The hotel will also be able to accommodate up to 400 guests. It would be like an orbiting cruise ship for those who wish to take a trip into space.

The hotel has been named the Von Braun Space Station and it will have some of the same technology used in the International Space Station. However, unlike the ISS, there would be artificial gravity in the hotel to allow the guests to walk around like they would here on Earth, as well as being able to perform normal daily tasks such as going to the toilet and taking a shower.

As for what the space hotel will look like, interestingly enough, it looks very similar to a Ferris wheel. The design was based on Wernher von Braun’s concept that he created in the 1950s and for whom the hotel is being named after. The 190-meter-diameter wheel will rotate in order to create a gravitational force that’s similar to what’s felt on the Moon. There will be 24 individual pods that will each have their own sleeping accommodations. You can see pictures here of what the space hotel will look like both inside and out.

The plan for the Gateway Foundation is to have their space hotel up and running by the year 2025 with up to 100 tourists each week visiting the resort. And once the Von Braun Space Station is completed, they plan to create an even larger space hotel that would accommodate up to 1,400 astro-tourists.

“Eventually, going to space will just be another option people will pick for their vacation, just like going on a cruise, or going to Disney World,” Tim Alatorre, who is the senior design architect of the Von Braun Space Station, told Dezeen.