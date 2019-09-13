YouTubers Arrested For Trespassing At Area 51

A couple of YouTubers were arrested for trespassing at Area 51. According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the two Dutchmen – Ties Granzier (20 years old) and Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep (21 years of age) – made it about three miles inside of the Nevada National Security Site. They ended up getting caught approximately ten miles from the Air Force base.

The police issued a statement that said, “On 10 September, 2019, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Nevada National Security Site for a report of foreign national trespassers”. The two men from the Netherlands told deputies that they speak, read, and write English. They also said that they understood the “no trespassing” signs located at the Mercury Highway entrance to the Nevada National Security Site, but they wanted to take a look at the facility so they ignored the warnings.

When police searched their car which was parked close to a gate around three miles into the Nevada National Security Site property, they uncovered several recording devices, as well as cameras, a laptop, a phone, and a drone. They also recovered video footage that had been taken inside of the security site.

On the same day that he was arrested for trespassing, Granzier posted to his Instagram account that he was on his way to Area 51. Sweep spoke to KTNV from jail and told them, “We didn’t have any intention to storm it because we leave one day before the actual storming dates, and we just wanted to make – to go there.”

Sweep also said that he believes his status as a “YouTuber” is the reason why he hadn’t been released from jail. “If I wasn’t a YouTuber… I’m just here for trespassing and I think it’s not normal for such a small thing,” he expressed to the news agency.

Although the Storm Area 51 and AlienStock events have officially been cancelled, is this a sign of things to come? Despite the event being cancelled, it had been originally scheduled for next week and there will more than likely be at least some people who will still make the decision to try and get near the heavily guarded Air Force base. The deputies may want to make some extra room at the jail just in case…