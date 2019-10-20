20.17 – MU Plus+ Podcast

In 1996 an unexplained fire broke out aboard a cruise ship heading for Vancouver. Officially, the fire damaged the electrical systems and disabled the ship. However this was just a cover and according to a mysterious source, the ship was really stopped because of an ET counter-terrorism operation involving teleporting nuclear weapons! On this episode we cover this crazy story after finishing our tale of a young man suffering from schizophrenia being cured by “chicken magic”.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links