22.14 – MU Podcast

Struck down with a mystery illness, David was on the brink of death with seemingly no hope. That’s however where Scarlett comes in. On this episode we discuss the story of a couple who’s shared death experience turned their lives completely upside down. We then hear some disturbing banned Chinese ghost stories from antiquity before peeling back the layers of the mystery surrounding the “Marconi murders” for our Plus+ members.
Links
- The Couple Who Met in a Near-Death Experience
- The Source and Significance of Coincidences: A Hard Look at the Astonishing Evidence
- Waking Up To Love: Our Shared Near-Death Encounter Brought Miracles, Recovery and Second Chances
- Censored by Confucius: Ghost Stories by Yuan Mei (New Studies in Asian Culture)