22.14 – MU Podcast

Struck down with a mystery illness, David was on the brink of death with seemingly no hope. That’s however where Scarlett comes in. On this episode we discuss the story of a couple who’s shared death experience turned their lives completely upside down. We then hear some disturbing banned Chinese ghost stories from antiquity before peeling back the layers of the mystery surrounding the “Marconi murders” for our Plus+ members.

