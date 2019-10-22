22.15 – MU Podcast

MU Podcast
22.15
Venturing into the remote jungles of the Amazon, a small group of friends seek out the secret of a fabled hallucinogenic substance yet they something ever more surreal and reality shattering. Ancient aliens utilising organic technology and interstellar machines to spread their knowledge into the darkness of the human soul.

Then for Plus+ members we head into the realm of disrupted sleep and hear the experiences of the sleep walkers, night talkers and their soporific catastrophes.

