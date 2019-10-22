22.16 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:18 — 92.5MB)
Known as the “W56”, a group of alleged extraterrestrials made their presence clear to over one hundred people in Italy in the late 1950s. Carrying out their plans for humanity in huge clandestine underground bases, many of the contactees found themselves dragged into a whirlwind of confusion as a war between two alien races roared below them.
We then travel into the heart of African shamanism for our Plus+ subscribers as we discuss the connection between multiple dimensions and the Djinn that inhabit them.
