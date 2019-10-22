22.17 – MU Podcast

In the 1970s the US military believed they could create a ‘”super soldier”, one who could use psychic powers to walk through walls, disarm the enemy through telepathy, or kill a goat by staring at it. On this episode we discuss the incredible story of the continuation of this research into the modern day and find out how it influences modern elite sport. From Russian olympians “shape shifting” to golfers imagining they are Darth Vader the stories are weirder than you can imagine.

Then we take a look at a disturbing contactee case from the 1970s for our Plus+ members, involving horse mutilations and Peruvian shamanism.

Sponsors

Morgan and Morgan – If you’ve been injured, visit Morgan and Morgan for a free consultation.

Betterhelp – If there is something interfering with your happiness or preventing you from achieving your goals,

BetterHelp online counselling can help. Get 10% off your first month with the discount code UNIVERSE

BetterHelp online counselling can help. Get 10% off your first month with the discount code UNIVERSE HBO Watchmen – Starring Regina King and Jeremy Irons, Watchmen premieres Sunday, October 20th at 9 pm only on

HBO.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.