Aliens, Swinging Fun & Secret Surveillance

One of the more intriguing, but unfortunately lesser known, of the 1950s-era Contactees was Sonja Lyubicin. She was a woman who had a background and a full life filled with mystery, adventure, fun and intrigue. In 1956, she claimed to have been taken on a trip to Saturn by the Space Brothers. To her eternal delight, Lyubicin found that the people of the huge, ringed planet were highly “sexually active” and particularly liked hosting swinging parties. That’s a far and welcome cry from the grim encounters that people report with today’s small, black-eyed “Grey” aliens! Sonja also had a connection to the ultimate Contactee, George Adamski. The whispered word on the galactic grapevine was that during a wild orgy in Australia, Sonja got nailed by none other than the legendary extratererstrial Orthon himself!

A close encounter or several of the sexual kind? To be sure! If we are to take Sonja’s at her word, that is. Lyubicin also claimed deep contacts within the very heart of the U.S. government, even maintaining that she had spent time attending top secret meetings on UFOs at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. How much of Sonja’s story was true is anyone’s guess. It’s notable, though, that the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) decided to open a file on her. In part, that dossier provides these words from the ASIO: “A member of the [Queensland Flying Saucer Research] Bureau who was extremely active during the visit of George Adamski was a Sonja Ljubicin [sic], a naturalized Australian of Yugoslav origin, who previously resided at…Ann Street, Valley. This person was carried away to the extent that she believed she had traveled in space craft to other planets. On the 16th July 1959 she left her employment and traveling on an Australian passport No. K235116 issued on the 29th June 1959 at Brisbane traveled by Qantas Flight EM. 742 from Sydney on the 21st July 1959 to the United States of America to join George Adamski.”

UFO investigator Hakan Blomqvist, said of Lyubicin that she, “…continued living in California and on July 12, 1979 married William Paul Appleton. She then changed her name to Sonya Appleton. They eventually settled in Honolulu, Hawaii where the marriage ended. Sonya died in Honolulu, just before her 63rd birthday, July 2, 1989.” It should be noted that the primary reason why the ASIO had Lyubicin in their sights – and kept abreast of her activities – was because of her background. Namely, that she was born and, until the age of twenty, lived in Yugoslavia, that in 1946 became the communist Federal People’s Republic of Yugoslavia. While Lyubicin and her family fled Yugoslavia in 1947, there were some agents of the ASIO who pondered on the possibility that she might have had Communist leanings. This was, of course, during the Cold War. It was a period when just about anyone who had what was perceived by old suit-and-tie-wearing geezers in government as an “alternative lifestyle,” might have had a file opened on them.

Whether or not this was a case of the ASIO reaching just a bit too far, we’ll likely never know. But, it’s an undeniable fact that Australian intelligence agents ensured that they knew where and when Sonja went – and why. How deeply, exactly, did the surveillance go? Well, put it like this: we can see from the now-available ASIO material on Sonja that the ASIO knew all about her plans to fly to the United States and hang out with Adamski. They had the names of the relevant airlines. They even knew the flight-numbers and had her Australian passport number on file. Whatever the truth behind Sonja Lyubicin’s controversial claims about flying saucers, they were certainly enough to make the ASIO sit up and take notice. And that’s exactly what its agents did – and for a number of years.