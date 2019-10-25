Archaeologists Discover Secret Treasure Tunnels Used By The Knights Templar

Archaeologists in Israel have unearthed a major secret regarding the Knights Templar. They found a set of secret tunnels that led to the famous “treasure tower” that the members of the Knights Templar used approximately 800 years ago to transport their gold.

According to a National Geographic documentary, it was American archaeologist Dr. Albert Lin who led the search. Dr. Lin told The Sun, “I’m in Israel in search of the Knights Templar. These warrior monks are the stuff of legend, and so is their gold.” He went on to say, “During the Crusades the Knights Templar battle for God, gold and glory. Somewhere in the modern city of Acre lies their command center, and possibly their treasure.”

In order to find the tunnels, Dr. Lin and a team from National Geographic used LiDAR technology to scan a location in the port of Acre. Hidden underneath a car park, the team discovered a guard house in addition to the tunnels that were used by the Knights Templar during the Third Crusade.

The team used a virtual reality app to see what the area would have looked like 800 years ago. The fortress with its lookout towers would have sat on the shoreline (which is now a shallow lagoon) and would have made it very difficult for anyone who attempted to invade it. Dr. Lin was very excited about the discovery, declaring, “It’s the stuff of fairy tales, and it’s all right here like a ghost.”

It has been strongly suggested that the members of the Knights Templar transported their gold from the port to the “treasure tower” by using the secret tunnels. And now that the tunnels have been located, historians may finally be able to understand more about the religious group. “The Templar’s hidden tunnels snaked beneath the streets,” Dr. Lin explained, adding, “They secretly transported gold to the Acre fortress’ crowning glory, its treasure tower.”

The big question still remains as to what happened to their gold. Dr. Lin says that thinks the treasure’s final location could have been the fortress or “treasure tower”. Several pictures of the team’s discovery, including the tunnels, can be seen here.

The history of the Knights Templar is as much interesting as it is mysterious. They were a secretive group of warrior monks that was first established in the year 1119 and remained in operation until 1312 when Pope Clement V disbanded them. They were known to be very skilled fighters during the Crusades. They wore white mantles with a large red cross on the front and conducted initiation ceremonies at several secret locations, such as domed churches that looked similar to the Holy Sepulchre which is in Jerusalem.

With their secret tunnels finally being discovered, perhaps one day soon someone will find the large gold treasure that once belonged to the Knights Templar.