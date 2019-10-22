Creepy WWII Ventriloquist Doll Blinks On Its Own In Frightening Video

If owning an antique ventriloquist doll isn’t creepy enough, imagine capturing eerie footage of its mouth and eyes moving on their own. Well, that’s exactly what happened when 48-year-old Michael Diamond set up a video camera to tape his creepy-looking doll.

Diamond noticed on several occasions that the glass door kept opening up on the cabinet where the doll was being kept. So he set up a camera facing the cabinet during the nights of September 19th and 20th and captured something both surprising and frightening. The CCTV footage showed the door opening, but that’s not all. The doll’s eyes – which were shut tightly – opened up in addition to its lips separating as if it was trying to speak.

After reviewing the footage, Diamond admitted that he was pretty spooked, saying he “got a weird feeling in [his] gut”. Although he’s not afraid of the doll, he is “wary” of it and keeps it locked in a glass cabinet in his “freak room” which contains several unusual items, such as skulls, ancient weapons, and taxidermy animals.

As for why the door to the locked case kept opening up, it remains a mystery. “I have no idea myself,” Diamond said, “I don’t even know where to start. There are no open windows in the room and no airflow. The door is on a latch so shouldn’t just swing open.” He went on to say, “To stop it from happening I’ve chained the box up and covered it in a blanket.” He also admitted that his wife and daughter do not like the doll.

As for the history on the doll, it’s actually quite interesting. The doll’s name is Mr. Fritz and it was made by a prisoner from the World War II Stalag II-B camp that was located in Germany. This was one of the first Nazi concentration camps in 1933 for German communists and was later a prisoner-of-war camp during the Pomorze Army for Polish soldiers.

Based on the appearance of the doll, Diamond believes that the person who made it could have been a ventriloquist before becoming a prisoner. It was after the war had ended that Mr. Fritz made its way to the United States where an antiques shop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, owned the doll. It later ended up in the United Kingdom where it is currently owned by Mr. Diamond. That doll has sure made its way around the planet. The creepy video that Diamond took of the doll blinking and moving its mouth can be seen here.