“Demonic Face” Captured In Hull’s Most Haunted House

Paranormal investigators captured something incredibly disturbing during an investigation at 39 De Grey Street which is known as the most haunted house in Hull, England. Lee Steer and Kenny Saw, members of the paranormal group Ghosts of Britain, claimed to have communicated with a ghost at the location as well as witnessing a demonic face in the furniture and seeing a green figure appear out of a “laser vortex”.

They visited the location last Wednesday and live-streamed it on the internet for the public to watch in real time. “I was absolutely astounded by what we found and experienced during the investigation and from the response that we got,” Lee said, adding, “It’s the best ever response that we’ve got from all the hundreds of places that we’ve visited before.”

Andy Yates, who is the current owner of the house, hasn’t lived there since 2007 because of all the paranormal activity that goes on in the home. He may have ramped up the activity, however, as he brought furniture from Sutton Manor into the home that has a reputation for being haunted by evil spirits.

The Sutton Manor room was originally an outhouse and was also used as a mortuary during the war. “When we got in the room it felt really oppressive and we noticed that the woodwork on the furniture and bed headboard were morphed to show symbols of the devil and demons that were completely unnatural,” Lee said. He went on to say that their Geiger counter that’s used to detect radiation kept spiking although it should have remained constant.

They had a pretty frightening experience in the mirror room as they claimed to have seen a green figure appear in the smoke after they created a laser vortex. When they investigated Andy’s bedroom, they received the owner’s name through their EVP device in addition to the words, “was unhappy here”.

A ghost in the attic told Kenny to take his hat off and then said “keep on walking” after the duo asked the spirit if it needed help to cross over to the light. Then they experienced a growling sound coming from the room with a Star of David on it. Even after all of their creepy experiences, the team has said that they plan on conducting another investigation at the very haunted De Grey Street house before the new year. Pictures of the investigation, including the “demonic face” in the furniture, can be seen here.

This isn’t the first time that the De Grey Street house has made headlines. Earlier this year, it was reported that renters can’t stay more than one night at the home because of the high levels of paranormal activity. The location has had many reports of unusual activity, such as children appearing from inside of the walls and women getting strangled with their own scarves. Other activity include chairs moving on their own, candles blowing themselves out, and items flying across the room. According the several mediums who have visited the location, the spirits of between 15 and 20 children are said to haunt the home in addition to the adult ghosts who supposedly murdered the kids while it was used as a foster home.

With all of the paranormal activity that has been reported at the location, I think that it’s definitely appropriate that it has been named the most haunted house in Hull and it’s completely understandable why most people can’t handle more than one night there.