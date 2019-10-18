Foul-Mouthed Haunted Doll Swears At Paranormal Investigators

In a creepy video, the United Kingdom’s most foul-mouthed haunted doll was caught swearing at paranormal investigators. The doll, whose name is Scarlet, resides at the Haunted Objects Museum located just outside of Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

Lee Steer and Linzi Sheeran, who are the curators of the museum, received the doll a year ago from an elderly lady in Lowestoft, Suffolk. According to Linzi, the previous owner’s health had deteriorated and she blamed the doll for her illnesses so she contacted the couple to take it off her hands. “She wanted rid of Scarlet, so we took her in,” Linzi said. The doll is believed to be around 100 years old.

The creepy doll is best known for blurting out four-letter swear words which have been recorded using EVP (Electric Voice Phenomena) recorders. One time when Linzi asked the doll if its real name was Scarlet, it responded with, “You’re f**ked.” They caught another EVP when the doll was asked, “Who are you more scared of?” and it seemed to have answered “Linzi.”

The majority of the EVPs recorded from the doll have been very foul. She has been recorded saying, “F-this,” “shut the F-up”, “Tw*t,” and “You f**king idiot!” Although she has a very foul mouth, Scarlet loves the attention. “We recently announced the end of an investigation into her, and she clearly didn’t want us to leave, as the next thing we know the doors are slamming and our equipment is going haywire.” They described the events as if the doll was “throwing a supernatural tantrum”. The video of the foul-mouthed doll can be viewed here.

This isn’t the first time that the Haunted Objects Museum has made headlines. Earlier this year, Steer and Sheeran showcased their haunted items across England for the public to view. Some of the items they included in their frightening exhibit included a haunted bridal doll, the Crying Boy painting, the Love Letters painting, The Hands Resist Them painting, and the Sinister painting.

And during their exhibit in Gloucester, one woman collapsed after coming into contact with one of the museum’s haunted objects. After the Sinister painting had been brought out, one woman began feeling ill with a pounding headache and shortly after she felt sick to her stomach. She then got very dizzy and when she tried standing up, she collapsed onto the ground.

Haunted items are creepy enough, but when they cause someone to collapse, or are caught on EVPs swearing at investigators, those are the things that bring the fright factor to a whole new level.