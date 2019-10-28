“Ghost Girl” Captured On Camera At Haunted Baltimore Restaurant

A married couple who were out on a haunted pub tour in Baltimore, Maryland, took a picture of what appears to be the ghost of a little girl in the third floor window of a restaurant. Nicole and Joseph Henry, both from Annapolis, told WJZ that Bertha’s Mussels in Fell’s Point was one of the first stops on the Saturday night tour.

When they were leaving the location, Joseph decided to take a picture of the outside of the restaurant. Nicole explained to WJZ that the windows were all dark when her husband snapped the picture. However, when they looked back at the photo a few minutes later, they discovered something strange in the third floor window. “I remember saying, ‘What is that blue light? Is that a hand?’” she asked her husband. The couple immediately showed the picture to the tour guide who told them they had captured a special photo and encouraged them to share it.

Melissa Rowell, who is the co-owner of Baltimore Ghost Tours, said that people often email her pictures of orbs or unexplained balls of light that they capture on their cameras while they’re on the tours, but she said that the one Joseph Henry took was very unique as she had never seen anything like that before. In fact, she described the photo as being “absolutely bizarre” and that she couldn’t come up with any explanation as to what they captured. And it is definitely odd as it looks like the apparition’s arm and hand are sticking out of the window. (The picture can be seen here.)

According to Rowell, several staff members who work at Bertha’s Mussels refuse to go up to the second floor by themselves because they’re so afraid of the paranormal activity. Some of them even announce to the spirits that they’re coming up the stairs. One staff member had to go up to the second floor storage room to get some ketchup and when he opened the door, a little girl around 8 years of age was standing inside of the room. Before she disappeared, he noticed that she was wearing a white frilly dress from around the 1700s or 1800s.

While nobody knows who the little girl was when she was alive, it’s quite possible that she lived in the building during the 1700s or 1800s when it was used as a boarding house. And oddly enough, the picture that Joseph took of the ghostly girl was taken in the room directly above the second floor storage room.

Andy Norris, who owns Bertha’s Mussels, said that most people who have spent time in the building have had paranormal experiences. And while Norris has been informed of the paranormal activity that goes on in his restaurant, he isn’t a full believer in the ghost stories. “There are definitely things that make the hair on the back of your neck stand up from time to time,” he stated, adding, “I don’t let it freak me out too much, I’m a bit [of] a skeptic.”

Other paranormal activity that has occurred at Bertha’s include unexplained sounds and disembodied voices. And the ghostly girl isn’t the only apparition that has been seen in the building. People have reported seeing several female and male apparitions, including a man wearing 19th century clothing who smokes a pipe in the dining room.