Latest Navy “UFO Patent” is a Compact Fusion Reactor

The U.S. Navy has been in the news for some weird stuff over the last few years. As the only branch of the military which has acknowledged the UFO (or UAP as they insist on referring to it) phenomenon, it’s quite curious that they have recently filed patents for technology that seems a perfect fit if they were attempting to build their own flying saucers. The problem is that a lot of these patents describe things that just simply shouldn’t exist within our known technological capacities. The latest in a series of filed U.S. Navy patents that seem to be beyond the realm of modern physics is a compact nuclear fusion reactor that could potentially fit inside a small craft. Yet nuclear fusion is a “Holy Grail” of energy production which we supposedly can’t figure out how to do at all, let alone create a compact fusion reactor that could fit inside a small vehicle.

Mysterious Universe alumnus Brett Tingley and Tyler Rogoway at The War Zone did a fantastic deep dive into this mysterious Navy patent and why it’s so confusing. The patent comes from Salvatore Cezar Pais, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division engineer behind other recent mysterious and hard-to-believe patents including room temperature superconductors and a propulsion system that looks eerily similar to classic UFOs.

The nuclear power reactors we use today are fission reactors. Fusion reactors, by contrast, would be much more efficient, produce less radioactive waste, and don’t require enriched nuclear material that could be used to produce weapons. They would be a dramatic and game-changing improvement in every aspect of energy production. The problem is that we can only generate fusion for minutes or seconds in the experimental fusion reactors currently operational, and they’re the size of buildings.

Despite this, people are actively working on compact fusion reactors including Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, the Chinese Government, and now, apparently, the U.S. Navy.

The patent claims that the reactor can produce power in the gigawatt to terrawatt range (1 billion and 1 trillion watts, respectively). By contrast, as Tingley and Rogoway point out, America’s largest nuclear power plant is capable of generating 4 gigawatts of power.

The biggest impediment to nuclear fusion reactors is the containment of the plasma core. In the patent, it states that the plasma core is contained by a signature feature of all Pais’ bizarre inventions, a “controlled motion of electrically charged matter via accelerated vibration and/or accelerated spin subjected to smooth yet rapid acceleration transients, in order to generate extremely high energy/high intensity electromagnetic fields.”

But like Pais’ other UFO patents, it is not clear at all whether this device actually exists or if it is merely theoretical. The Navy has vouched for some of these patents in the past, claiming that a few do indeed already physically exist. If this fusion reactor does exist though, it should be stressed that this would be a game-changer for so many facets society. This is straight up Star Trek prequel future-tech. Of course, it’s also unknown what the Navy plans on doing with it, as well as unknown, and perhaps even doubtful, if we’ll ever see it in action.