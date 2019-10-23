Multiple Supernatural Creatures: Connecting the Dots

In the worlds of the supernatural, the paranormal, and even the occult, there are tales of strange and sinister entities that provoke fear and horror in those who encounter them. I’m talking about the Shadow People, the Hat-Man, the Men in Black, the Black-Eyed Children, and the Women in Black. While it may seem – at first glance, at least – that these dangerous things are wholly separate from each other, that’s actually not the case at all. In fact, a very good case can be made – when we carefully connect the dots – that they are all part of a much larger phenomenon; something that places them all under one, unified banner. We’ll begin with the Black-Eyed Children. It was in the latter part of the 1990s that reports of the BEC began to surface – with one of the most chilling encounters being that of Brian Bethel, a Texas-based journalist. Typically, the Black-Eyed Children are described as wearing black hoodies. Their facial skin is pale and unhealthy-looking. And, of course, they have those black eyes. For the most part, witnesses say, the Black-Eyed Children they encountered had a disturbing need or desire to get into the peoples’ homes. They don’t force their way in, however. Rather, in just about every case on record they will only enter the home when invited. Now, let’s see the parallels between the BEC and the MIB: the Men in Black. And the Women in Black, too.

The Black-Eyed Children wear black hoodies. The Men in Black wear black fedoras. The Women in Black are often described as wearing black wigs. All three have pale skin. And their skin is weird, too: that’s to say there’s something wrong with their faces. Those who have had the misfortune to encounter these things say they had skin that was like plastic. Or, as one witness put it, as if they had overdone it with the Botox. A lack of emotion is typical within all groups. Dogs react with terror when in the presence of the MIB, WIB and BEC. Most disturbing of all: those who have had the misfortune to cross paths with them often report feeling sick and ill in the immediate hours or days afterwards. As if they had been hit by what we might call a supernatural infection. As I mentioned, the BEC will only enter homes when given permission. That too has been reported when it comes to the Women in Black and the Men in Black. In many cases, the BEC, the MIB and the WIB use a form of “mind-control” to force the witness (or, rather, the victim) to invite them in the person’s home. I have eleven cases that detail how the Women in Black affected the minds of the targeted individuals, with two using the term “hypnotism” to explain how it felt when their self-will was taken away from them. One even used the word “enslaved.”

Moving on, there is the matter of the Shadow People. An article titled “Shadow People,” and written by Katherine Ramsland, Ph.D., states: “I first heard about ‘shadow people’ years ago when I was writing a travel feature about haunted places in New Hope, PA. I came across the story of a house in which the female resident claimed to have seen dark shadows shaped like humans. Not only that, they were aggressive. They sometimes knocked things over and slammed doors. She felt threatened. This report diverged from the typical ghost sightings I’d heard before, so I was intrigued. But I didn’t often see tales like it.” Within the arena of the Shadow People there is an offshoot. It revolves around an entity called the Hat-Man. As its title suggests, the thing is seen wearing a hat. But, it’s not any random kind of hat. Rather, it’s almost always a Fedora – which is what the Men in Black are known for wearing, too.

And we’re still not done: I have a few face-to-face encounters that were focused on the BEC and the WIB, in which the people who were approached suffered from significant loss of short-term memory for several days after the confrontation. “Robotic” is a term that has been used to describe both the MIB and the WIB. In the wake of encounters with the Men in Black, the Women in Black and the Black-Eyed Children, people report suffering from sleep paralysis; often for days and even for weeks. As all of this demonstrates, what many might assume are wholly separate phenomena are actually nothing of the sort. The clear and undeniable similarities that are present in the cases I have referred to above (and which are just a small percentage of all such cases in my records) make it abundantly obvious that these things are all somehow part of a larger phenomenon. What the phenomenon might really be is something that, right now, we are unable to say for sure. Except, that is, for three things: (a) there is a sinister agenda at work aand its primary “role” is to (b) terrorize and (c) torment.