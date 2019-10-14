Occult Activity and Creatures of the Deep

There’s a follow-up story to my previous one on “Rituals, Magic and Mysterious Monsters” and magician Tony “Doc” Shiels. And it goes like this: In 1981, Doc Shiels found himself caught up in yet another aspect of the Loch Ness Monster saga – a saga that once again reinforced the paranormal origins of the beast. In the same way that, in 1977, Shiels attempted, and apparently succeeded, in summoning up a creature of the loch, he attempted to do likewise at a number of Irish lakes, some four years later. One of those lakes was Lough Leane, a nineteen square kilometer body of water, situated near Killarney. Shiels had a very good reason for focusing on this particular lake. It is said to be the final resting place of a collection of priceless treasure that belonged to a legendary warrior of old named O’Donoghue. Not only that, the treasure is said to be fiercely guarded by a great, three-headed worm. So, with this in mind, Doc attempted to call forth the wormy monster of Killarney. On this occasion, Shiels was far less successful than he had been at Loch Ness: the monster flatly refused to manifest. There was, however, one very interesting, and strange, development.

At the height of Shiels’ attempts to raise water-monsters in Ireland, he encountered a young man named Patrick O’Talbot Kelly, a resident of County Mayo. By Shiels’ own admission, Kelly was an unusual character, one who seemed to know far more about the Shiels family than Doc preferred him to know. So, when Kelly offered to help Doc invoke monstrous serpents, Doc politely declined. Kelly shrugged his shoulders and went on his way and was not seen again – at least, not for another four years. In 1985, however, Kelly resurfaced. Not from the depths of Lough Leane, it should be stressed! During the four years that had passed by, Kelly moved to live in the United States and, while there, made the acquaintance of a friend of Doc named Masklyn – who, just like Doc, was also a skilled magician. Masklyn wasted no time in letting Doc know what was going down. As Doc listened, it became quickly clear that Patrick Kelly was far more than just someone with a passion for monster-hunting. Kelly asserted to Masklyn that he could claim a lineage that went back to Elizabethan times and to the previously referred to powerful occultist, Edward Kelly.

When, in 1981, Doc Shiels attempted to raise monsters at Ireland’s Lough Leane, he failed to see anything unusual. But, someone saw something strange: that someone was Patrick Kelly. He claimed to have encountered, and photographed, a humped, long-necked monster in the lough. He duly sent the photo to Shiels as proof. The beast, Shiels noted, closely resembled a sea-serpent seen off the coast of Cornwall, England in the scalding hot summer of 1976. Its name was Morgawr. And the high-strangeness doesn’t end there.

According to what Patrick Kelly told magician Masklyn, Kelly’s father, Laurence, was a close acquaintance of none other than Aleister Crowley, who played far more than a passing role in the saga of the monsters of Loch Ness. The pair apparently met in Paris, France, in 1933 – intriguingly, the very year in which the story of the Loch Ness Monster erupted in sensational, worldwide fashion. Crowley told Laurence Kelly that he was deeply interested in the developments at Loch Ness. Crowley also emphasized to Laurence how he had called forth supernatural entities from the depths of the loch years earlier. It was a revelation which prompted Laurence to take his son, Patrick, to the loch in 1969 – the very year that a curious, wormy tapestry was found near Crowley’s Loch Ness-based Boleskine House and which plunged Nessie-seeker Ted Holiday into a state of anxiety.

A strange and sinister situation, to be sure…