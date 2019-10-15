Possible Bigfoot Tracks Recently Discovered In North Carolina

A man in Cleveland County, North Carolina, found mysterious footprints that he said could not have been made by a human or an animal. So what could it be? Many people believe that the tracks were made by a Bigfoot.

The tracks were discovered in a wooded area by an electrician named Joe Scarborough who was working on a home close to the town of Casar earlier this month. “I got real close there and said, ‘Somebody’s got a Bigfoot,’” he said, adding, “It was 13, 14 inches, and so I went back to the truck and got the tape measure, and went back down there and it was fresh.” He knew the tracks were fresh as the tiny plants were still squashed down in the mud.

He went on to say that he plans to go back to that location and investigate the area, “I’m going to spend the night, and I’m going to take some game cameras and see what happens. I mean, why not?” He said that he needs more evidence before definitively saying that what he found were in fact footprints by a Bigfoot.

A video of the interview WCNC conducted with Joe Scarborough – that also shows the pictures that he took of the alleged Bigfoot tracks – can be seen here.

This is only one of a series of recent news stories of alleged Bigfoot sightings in North Carolina. Late last month, a research group took two grainy photographs of what appears to be a Bigfoot on the banks of Lake James. Many local residents believe that there is at least one Bigfoot living in the mountains northwest of Charlotte.

Just a couple of months ago in August, a man named Doug Teague took a video of an alleged Bigfoot in the McDowell County area. He was also able to take pictures of the creature sitting down. He even discovered footprints that he believes were made by a Bigfoot in July of this year and used a print cast for evidence of the tracks.

Then in June of this year, a North Carolina woman named Vicky Cook claimed to have seen a Bigfoot and said that the creature likes eating sweets instead of healthier foods. She even took a video of the creature in addition to having a print cast of the tracks it left behind.

North Carolina certainly seems to be a hotspot for Bigfoot sightings and those were just a few examples of the many stories surrounding the mysterious creature just in that state alone.