Real Estate Firm is Now Offering Ghost Inspections

In a recent ad campaign, real estate startup Bungalo has announced that throughout the month of October, they will be checking their listed properties for paranormal activity.

The real estate company even hired actual paranormal investigators to visit their properties in order to find out if they have ghosts. The investigators include Jeremy Rettig of Genesis Paranormal Services, as well as Becky Vickers who has appeared on the television shows Ghost Adventures and Ghost Stories.

Josh Stolz, who is the creative director at Bungalo, stated, “This is our first real campaign that takes a step into a bit more of a creative territory,” adding, “We wanted to show both aspects: the regular inspection combined with the paranormal inspection.”

The paranormal investigators will search houses in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, to find out if they have any unusual activity such as unexplained voices, ghostly apparitions, orbs, objects moving without explanation, and uneasy feelings of being watched by a spirit. After their investigations are complete, the potential home buyer will receive a Paranormal Inspection Report disclosing any odd activity inside of the home. The results will also be posted on Bungalo’s website. If the inspectors do find paranormal activity, they will conduct a cleansing of the home.

Additionally, their website contains a two-and-a-half minute behind-the-scenes promotional video with Becky Vickers. In part of the video, Vickers talks about how she conducts the paranormal inspections while Bungalo’s field coordinator Dustin Johnson conducts standard home inspections. You can watch the video on Bungalo’s official website here.

If you’re wondering why a real estate company is offering ghost inspections, Bungalo President Deb Bradley explained that the company wants to ensure that “customers move in with confidence and certainty,” adding, “We inspect each home on our platform meticulously to guarantee zero unwanted surprises, and this October, that includes surprises of the supernatural kind.”

The company just wants to make sure that each home buyer can have a peace of mind with their new home. And that makes sense, because most people don’t want to make a huge purchase only to find out that several ghosts are also living in their homes with them. Unless, of course, they enjoy sharing their personal space with spirits from the other side.