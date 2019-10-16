Scotland’s “Spookiest Property” Is Now Up For Sale

After the current owners had experienced paranormal activity, the “spookiest property” in Scotland is now up for sale. The six-bedroom former coach house is located in the private gardens on the grounds of Comlongon Castle in the town of Dumfries and even has its own garden pond. While the location is breathtakingly beautiful, the entire property is said to be quite haunted, specifically by a woman who passed away there several centuries ago.

Lady Marion Carruthers died under strange circumstances when she mysteriously fell from the roof of Comlongon Castle on September 25, 1570. After her father passed away, Marion and her sister inherited the Mouswald Castle but this was when all of her troubles began. She was being forced to marry Sir James Douglas of Drumlanrig, but it was obvious that he didn’t love her and he just wanted access to the estate.

She was so distraught that she went to visit her uncle Sir William Murray who owned Comlongon Castle. This is where the story gets strange, as it appeared as though she ended up committing suicide by jumping out of the lookout tower. However, many people believe that James Douglas or someone close to him entered Marion’s room, grabbed her, and pushed her off the roof to her untimely death. Since her death had been ruled a suicide, she was never given a proper Christian burial on sacred ground.

Throughout the years, many people have claimed to have seen Marion’s spirit (also called the “Green Lady”) wandering around the castle as well as on the grounds. Some people have felt the presence of a spirit pushing past them, while others have heard the sounds of a woman crying. It is believed that the reason why she wanders around the property is because she’s looking for a proper resting place. What’s even creepier is that the grass will not grow in the exact spot where she passed away.

If living in a haunted house in Scotland doesn’t bother you, you can own the former coach house on the grounds of Comlongon Castle for £450,000 (just over $574,000 in American funds). Pictures of the house can be seen here.