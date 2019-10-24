Secret Officials Took “Something” Off The USS Princeton After Infamous UFO Encounter

One of the most talked-about UFO sightings of all time occurred in November of 2004 when an F/A-18 Super Hornet captured footage of an unknown tic-tac shaped object flying through the skies off the coast of California. The USS Nimitz in addition to its support ships, like the USS Princeton, all saw the unexplained craft in the sky.

The footage captured of the “tic-tac UFO” led the Pentagon to admit that they have a top-secret government program called Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (or AATIP) that specifically focuses on investigating reports of UFO sightings. While the Defense Department stated that the program ended in 2012, there have been reports that it’s still in operation to this very day.

With that being said, a U.S. Navy veteran has come forward with a startling revelation that secret officials came onboard the USS Princeton to retrieve important information about the encounter. In an interview with The Nimitz Encounters, Lead Petty Officer Ryan Weigelt revealed new information that shortly after the encounter with the tic-tac shaped object, several United States Air Force personnel boarded the ship.

Weigelt, whose job was to look after the helicopters that were on the USS Princeton, said that the group of men who boarded the carrier “weren’t assigned” to the ship. After they boarded the vessel, the group immediately went to the Admiral’s Quarter where a guard was stationed outside the door so that nobody could enter.

Shortly after, they took “something” from the helicopters that made them unable to fly. “I couldn’t tell you what it was they had taken,” Weigelt said, adding, “But they took something that meant we couldn’t fly our aircraft until we got them back.” He went on to say, “There was something that they had taken off our aircraft that, whatever box it was, they logged it out and it was directed by a higher authority to take it.”

After they had retrieved what they wanted, the group left the ship in a RIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat). At that point, the crew of the USS Princeton was told to dock at a marina. “I’ve done a lot of cruises in my time in the military and never once did we pull in during a work-up to a harbor for any reason whatsoever,” Weigelt explained, continuing on by stating, “I’ve never even seen a ship anchor in the mouth of the harbor.”

So, what was the reasoning behind the mysterious group of secretive officials boarding the ship and retrieving “something” that wouldn’t allow the helicopters to fly? Weigelt provided his theory by saying, “There’s no doubt in my mind that these guys were looking for data on the UFOs.” Weigelt’s interview can be watched in full here.

Perhaps there’s more footage out there showing the tic-tac shaped object in the sky that they’re trying to keep secret. If there is additional footage, I’d sure love to see it.