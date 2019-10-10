Strange Image Captured In North Carolina Woods Is Believed To Be Bigfoot

A research group that focuses mostly on creatures and folklores (such as Bigfoot), has captured grainy photographs of what appears to be a Bigfoot. The photos, which were taken around 2 a.m. Saturday on the banks of Lake James, North Carolina, have locals convinced that there is at least one Bigfoot living in the mountains located northwest of Charlotte.

The group, which is called Bigfoot 911, also claimed to have witnessed a Bigfoot two years ago in McDowell County. This time, however, they were able to capture a photograph of what they believe is the creature.

John Bruner, who is a member of Bigfoot 911, told McClatchy news group, “I locked right onto this creature and knew immediately it was Bigfoot,” adding, “He was standing there watching us, swaying back and forth. I guess he felt safe because the four of us were in a boat and he was on shore.” The pictures of the creature were taken with night vision cameras.

He went on to explain that the encounter with the creature lasted around five minutes until it turned around and walked away. He said that none of the members felt as if they were in danger, “Bigfoot [is] curious. They want to watch us, but also want to get away from us. They don’t want to engage us at all.”

Lake James covers an area of 6,812 acres with 150 miles of shoreline which consists mostly of dense woods. The members were “scouting” the area for a mysterious creature after some night fishermen had reported seeing something watching them from the shoreline and at least one of them even admitted to have spotted a Bigfoot in June.

The team posted the photographs on social media and have so far received mixed reviews from the public. One user commented with a natural explanation, “I think it’s just where there was no foliage or trees kinda like a trail or opening of some sort.” Others, however, aren’t quite sure as to what it was, “I thought the same thing but in the other pics it definitely changed positions,” another user commented, adding, “So it’s not stationary, plus once you see that shape, you just kinda know it’s not a stump either.”

Some were definitely convinced that it was a Bigfoot, “I blew it up on my tablet and then studied the pics under an old school magnifying glass. Definitely a creature there,” one user said, adding, “…It’s the real deal. It’s no shadows.”

While there are many Bigfoot believers out there, others aren’t convinced, as the majority of the evidence includes blurry photographs, mysterious footprints, and eyewitness testimony. You can decide for yourself, as the picture of the alleged Bigfoot that the team took on Saturday can be seen here.