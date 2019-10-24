Strange Stretchable Liquid Metal Developed (Reverse-Engineered?) at Wright-Patterson AFB

When it comes to UFOs, those truly in the know – let’s call them the Deep Know – know that no one was going to find out much by storming Area 51. That’s not due to the security but to the reality that the alleged crashed spaceships and live-or-dead aliens are not in Nevada but in Ohio – specifically at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. If any reverse engineering of extraterrestrial technology is going on, it’s going on there. Which is why we should be paying very close attention to an announcement recently that Air Force scientists at WPAFB have developed a liquid metal that becomes stronger and a better conductor when stretched – the exact opposite of all other known conductive materials. Is this what spaceships are made of? Or Terminator-like aliens?

“Typically a material will increase in resistance as it is stretched simply because the current has to pass through more material. Experimenting with these liquid metal systems and seeing the opposite response was completely unexpected and frankly unbelievable until we understood what was going on.”

“Unbelievable” is not a word you’d expect to be used in a press release from the military, let alone one from an Air Force base so closely tied to Project Blue Book and other secret UFO projects. Yet that is exactly the word Dr. Christopher Tabor, lead research scientist at Air Force Research Laboratory, used to describe the properties of Polymerized Liquid Metal Networks, a new material developed by the lab while researching new ways to make next-generation wearable electronics that won’t weaken when the body it surrounds stretches or bends, and will retain all of its conductivity properties under the same stresses.

“Core–shell particles of liquid metal with surface‐bound acrylate ligands are synthesized and polymerized together to create cross‐linked particle networks comprising >99.9% liquid metal by weight. When stretched, particles within these polymerized liquid metal networks (Poly‐LMNs) rupture and release their liquid metal payload, resulting in a rapid 108‐fold increase in the network’s conductivity. These networks autonomously form hierarchical structures that mitigate the deleterious effects of strain on electronic performance and give rise to emergent properties. Notable characteristics include nearly constant resistances over large strains, electronic strain memory, and increasing volumetric conductivity with strain to over 20 000 S cm−1 at >700% elongation.”

In a technical paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, Tabor and lead author Capt. Carl Thrasher, research chemist within the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate at AFRL, explain how the particles of liquid metal are enclosed in a shell and then chemically tethered to the next one through a polymerization process, linking all of them together. Under stress, the shells break, releasing the liquid that quickly rebonds its particles to maintain the material’s conductivity and inherent stretchability. According to the report, there is no detection of fatigue after 10,000 stress cycles.

“This is something that isn’t available on the market today so we are really excited to introduce this to the world and spread the word.”

Or is it being reintroduced? The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Air Force and “plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force.” More importantly, it’s based at WPAFB which is located at the birthplace of manned flight and the heart of military air flight research since World War I (as McCook Field). And, as the Deep Know and anyone who watched the recent Project Blue Book series or read the insider books about it knows, it has long been rumored to be where alien pilots and their crashed UFOs are taken and … re-engineered?

This is not to discount the fine work military scientists are doing at the Air Force Research Laboratory. However, in this age of Tom DeLonge and To The Stars Academy partnering with the US Army to share UFO materials, military disclosure of encounters and more, is it wrong to question the source of military inventions that are described as “unbelievable”?

Will we ever find out?