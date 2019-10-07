Terrifying Halloween Encounters with the Black Eyed Kids

It is coming up on Halloween, and I thought I would go and write up something that is fitting to the ambiance of the season. There are a lot of paranormal phenomena in the world, and many of them take on a rather more sinister vibe in this season. Here we will look at some of the more frightening inhabitants of the realm beyond our understanding, who seem to go hand in hand with Halloween and have made some very notable appearances at this time. Here are some of the weirdest reports of Black Eyed Kids popping up at Halloween.

One of the spookiest, creepiest of all paranormal phenomena is that of what are called the Black Eyed Kids. These entities are usually described as young children between the ages of 5 all the way up into the teens, who appear to be normal from afar, but on closer inspection can be seen to have uncommonly pale skin and unsettling eyes of pure black, like black marbles set within their skulls, as well as what is usually described as old fashioned or out of date clothing. They can appear alone or in groups, and although the behavior of these entities can vary, there are some common threads that stretch through all cases. They will usually seemingly appear out of nowhere to approach vehicles or residences, where they will usually ask for a ride or claim that they have to be let in because they need to use the phone for some sort of emergency. Almost universally at this point the witness will describe feeling an overwhelming sense of menace and dread emanating from the children, and will feel repelled and unwilling to let the kids in. This only makes them more insistent, and they will sometimes become incredibly aggressive, but it appears they cannot actually come in unless they are invited. If one is to let them in, well, that can vary, but it is typically not a good scene.

Since stories began circulating in the 1990s, the Black Eyed Kids have launched themselves into the realm of true spooky folklore and sinister legend, with hundreds of supposed sightings and encounters with them posted all over the Internet, and the sightings have occurred all over the world. For this article I decided to look for some of these encounters that occurred at or around Halloween, and I unsurprisingly found some. One of these is from a Reddit user “halloweenwarning” from Portland, Oregon, in the United States. He claims that it was around Halloween time and that he had noticed that his neighbor had not put our any decorations, which was unusual for him. When the witness jokingly told him he should get to work getting the decorations out, the neighbor apparently told him that he was going to keep his house dark that year because of a spooky experience he had had the previous year.

When the commenter asked him more about it, the neighbor supposedly told him that some kids had come around to his house the previous Halloween, and assuming that they were trick-or-treaters he had taken his candy bucket and gone to the door. However, when he got there he was surprised to see two kids who were not dressed in any noticeable costume and were just standing there staring at him with eyes as black as obsidian. The Reddit poster says of the events that would play out:

He said one was probably around 13-14 and the other around 16-17 (both boys). They weren’t dressed up, but he remembers the older one was wearing a flannel checkered shirt. He was immediately overcome with uneasiness, like opening the door was a huge mistake. They just stared at him and he noticed they had really big irises and dilated pupils. He couldn’t even see the whites of their eyes, so he figured they were contact lenses. He was frozen there holding the candy bowl, like he couldn’t slam the door in their face as much as he wanted to. So he nervously tried to smile at them hoping they would “break character” and ask for candy or something. The younger one said they had gotten lost and needed to come in and use his phone. That was when he closed the door more than halfway on them and said “No, sorry” and the older one said something like “Can we just wait in your house until our parents come get us?” but by then he was convinced that his life was in danger and these kids must be high on something or intending to rob him and he just kept mumbling “No, sorry, goodnight” as he inched the door closed and locked it. He told me he was so fucking scared at that point that they were going to try to break in through one of his windows or something, but he looked through the peephole and they had turned to leave. He watched TV with the volume really low so he could hear any sounds at all and he said he stayed up till like 5 am because he was too scared to go to bed and drop his guard. The whole time he’s telling me this I’m thinking oh my god, this sounds so familiar, just like the Black-eyed kids urban legend. Then I thought hey, maybe this dude is trying to scare me because after all, he does have the Halloween spirit…so I’m looking at him incredulously but trying not to seem too gullible. So I’m like “Man, that is really crazy, sounds like the Black-eye kids.” He just looks at me blankly, “The what, is that a movie or something?” and I said no, but told him to go look it up online. Like an hour later I get a knock on my door (and admittedly, almost jump out of my skin thinking it’s a demon child). It was my neighbor and his eyes were freaking huge. He swears to me up and down that he had never heard of the BEKs before and it’s so similar to what happened to him. So we talked awhile longer and I told him that quite a few people probably know about that urban legend and it’s possible it was just teenagers with black scleral contacts trying to freak people out on Halloween (which would be genius, by the way). But he said the fear he felt was so primal and came over him the second he opened the door for them. Anyway guys…beware, I guess. Halloween would definitely be the perfect cover for them.

Thinking about it, he’s right, Halloween would indeed be the perfect cover for them, which is a rather ominous thought. In another account from Reddit poster “sarabeth11” we have our next harrowing tale from Halloween, with her claiming that this was her introduction to a phenomenon she had never even heard of before this fateful evening. She claims on this evening it had been a slow trick-or-treat night, with much less activity than usual, and at around 10 PM she went to let their dog Chloe outside while her husband went off to take a shower. It was about then that she heard a knock at the door, which was odd because they had a doorbell button that glowed in the dark. As she went to go to the door, thinking it was late trick-or-treaters, she noticed that her dogs were cowering in the corner, something which was very out of character for it. She looked to the door and could see the silhouettes of two young children standing there at the front door frosted by the porch light, and she says that she looked out to see they were just normal kids in regular clothes rather than Halloween costumes. This was immediately odd, and what was also a little strange was that they seemed to be a little too young to be out so late at night, with both of the kids, with the girl being around 11 or 12 years old and the boy only 8 or 9. She says of what happened next thusly:

The girl very politely spoke up, “Ma’am, can we please come inside and use your phone to call our mom?” As she spoke something in the pit of my stomach was telling me something was wrong. What kid, even at that age doesn’t have a cell phone of their own these days? I couldn’t remember the last time I’d had anybody asked to use my home phone. “Um… hun, don’t you have a phone of your own you can call your mom on?” I asked. This was things really got weird. Both kids turned to look at one another like they were going to say something to one another, but neither ever spoke. They both turned back to me and the girl said, “Ma’am, my cell phone battery doesn’t have any charge left in it. Can we please come inside and call our mother. We’re alone out here and my brother is scared.” I have to admit there were two competing feelings going on inside me. The first, that of a mother’s heart that wanted to help these two small children get to their mom. The other, a sinking fear in my gut that was keeping the other feeling at bay. It was then I noticed that during the short conversation I’d already opened the door a few extra inches which I was completely unaware of doing. I stopped. “Honey, why don’t you give me your mother’s number and I can call her myself.” Another pause and they again looked at one another. After a short moment, they turned back to me and the girl said, “Ma’am, my little brother has to use your bathroom. Can we please come inside while you call our mom?” And with that last statement the little girl moved closer toward the door like she was going just walk on in by me. As she did, she stepped into the light coming from inside the house and I got my first real good look at her. Solid, jet black eyes – that’s all I could see. That motherly instinct was gone and replaced by terror I don’t think I’ve ever felt in my life. I could feel every hair on my arms and back of my neck standing at attention. I closed the door to where just my face was able to stick out. The little girl stopped and again pleaded, “Please Ma’am we’re really scared and alone out here. We HAVE to come inside. Please help us!” Then, like on cue, both kids began to whimper and cry. That’s when the fear took over and I shut and locked the door. “I’ll call your mom if you give me the number,” I shouted thru the door, “but I’m not letting you in my house!” I could still see them stand there on the porch, just staring at me thru the beveled glass pane. Part of me wanted to run upstairs to my husband, but the bigger part didn’t want to lose track of where they were. That would have freaked me out even more to not know where they were. After what seemed like forever, but probably only a few seconds, I decided I’d call my neighbor that lives across the street. As I made my way to the side table by our couch to my phone, I glanced at the back door – Chloe was nowhere to be found. We later found her in the guest room under the bed. When I got to my phone and started to look for his contact info, it was only then the kids stepped away from the door and began to walk to the street. As they did I walked to the door to get a better look to see where they went, still not calling my neighbor. If you get close enough to the glass you can see out enough to make out peoples shapes, but you can see much detail. Of course, standing that close to the door would make you pretty obvious to anyone outside looking in. From the door, I could see that the kids were still standing under the streetlamp nearest my house, staring at me. As I lifted the phone to my ear after calling, only then did the kids start walking down our street. I met my neighbor out under the lamp once he was out there, but the kids were nowhere to be seen.

Very creepy, indeed. Another example of Black Eyed Kids using Halloween as a cover? Moving on we have an account from Reddit user “bloodybones,” who claims this happened one cold October evening just before Halloween. He says that on this evening he had decided to walk down to the corner store, and describes the 3-block walk as being rather mundane, but things were about to get rather strange, and he says:

During my walk I see the normal. The occasional person putting up Halloween decorations and kids playing in their yards, but this story is about something far more sinister. I remember seeing two teens about age 14, knocking on a door asking to use the phone, which of course I thought was weird because most teens these days have phones. As I kept walking, they stopped and stared at me for a short moment. I felt the blood in veins chill. I felt so creeped out I hurried to the next block. The next block seemed fine, until I looked behind me and saw the two teens were following me. I took off sprinting to the store at this point. I saw the sign for the store, and relief washed over me. I opened the door, and I told the cashier about what happened on the way here. He looked at me slightly creeped out, and told me a story about this happening to him in his hometown and how they found him the day he left, and asked for his help, in an emotionless voice, and he told me to never agree to help. He told me another story, but at that point I was no longer paying attention because they were standing at the door asking to be let in. The cashier freaked out, and locked the door. The teens never seem to waver or leave. They wouldn’t step away from the door. It had been an hour. The cashier and I were ready to fight our way out, but instead he took me out the back. The one teen came around the back just as the door shut behind us. Can you help me is all he could say. He was closing in on us, and his eyes. They were black as a starless night. They were peering right into my soul. I couldn’t help but gaze into his eyes. The terror, I can’t remember too much of what happened next, but I do recall the sounds of struggle. When I came too, the cashier was struggling with both teens. He was calling out to me for help. I ran towards them, grabbed him by his collar and pulled him between the two, and knocking them over in the process. I didn’t look back until I was near my house, the cashier was gone but the teens were still following behind. I ran into my house, closed all the blinds, and turned the music up. I got lucky that day, but I’m not sure how long I can keep out of there grasp. I tried to find and thank the cashier for saving my life that day, but he didn’t show up to work after that. I asked his boss, and he told me he called over the phone and quit. He said he was moving. To this very day I sometimes feel the fear of those eyes watching me as I drive to work. I sometimes will look out my window and swear I see them watching my house from a couple blocks away. Waiting for their next chance.

It is all a rather very spectacular account, and one wonders how much truth it holds, but it is still chilling nevertheless. Finally we have one more account from a Reddit user who says that this also happened around Halloween, when one evening she woke to hear her dog Lucy barking incessantly, something she didn’t pay much mind at first. After several minutes of this barking the witness got up to open the door to show the terrified dog that there was nothing there, but things got bizarre from there. As soon as she reached for the deadbolt to the door she says that her dog had completely flipped out and even lunged at her before cowering and whimpering in the corner. Simultaneously the witness says she was hit by a sudden, crushing wave of fear, her heart racing. She says of what happened next:

I looked through the peephole. I can’t explain why I looked, but I did. Outside were two kids. One was just a smidgen shorter than me, and didn’t look much younger. I’m 21, and she looked to be 16 or 17. She was slender and pale. Her hair was a light shade of honey blonde, and she wore it long, about mid-back, with long, thin, blunt bangs in the front that covered most of her eyes. She wore jeans, a light-wash that’s popular right now, and a thin-looking olive colored pullover style hoodie. She held the hand of a small girl, who looked to be around 3 or 4, in the same style jeans and a button-down ivory cardigan. The smaller one looked at the floor shyly, but had the same shade of hair, tied back in a ponytail. She held a stuffed toy under her free arm, and it was identical to one my daughter has- as was their style of dress. Had it not been for the feeling of overwhelming dread and fear, I probably would have asked these children in and given them some tea or hot chocolate to get them out of the bitter cold. Something about them seemed off. At this point, I hadn’t made any noise- I hadn’t shushed the dog or grumbled, nothing- I hadn’t turned on any lights, these kids had no indicators I was at the door. The older one spoke.

She had a voice that was mature, confidant, strong, and accentless. She held her head tilted downward, and I couldn’t see her eyes. She said “We have to use your phone.” I stood frozen in fear. How did she know I was there? She raised her head to face me directly, and that was when I saw her eyes. There was a reason I couldn’t see them through her bangs before- they were black, or midnight blue, or a dark, dark purple- they were otherworldly. she said. “Our mother is worried.” As someone who has always been interested in creepy stories, I knew what she was the second she looked at me through the door. I have never been one to believe in these things- as a staunch Atheist and skeptic when it comes to the paranormal, I had written off many a ghost story from friends and family members eager to tell their tale. I didn’t believe it. Still, I couldn’t rationalize my way out of this- I was standing with nothing but a thin wooden door between me and a Black Eyed Kid. There was no questioning what was right in front of me. I did not answer her. Slowly and silently, I backed away from the door, Lucy still cowering at my ankles. She kept talking. “Just let us in to use your phone.” I took another step back, and with that step, the tone changed. At first, she seemed polite. When I took that second step back, she became commanding, almost hostile. “We’re not going to hurt you. If we wanted to do that, we would have broken in. I’ll ask again. May we come in and use your phone?” Lucy snarled at the door, and I inched backward, though something inside me seemed to be slowly pulling me back toward the door. It wasn’t a physical pulling so much as a subconscious need to go back and let them in. I got to my room, covered up the window, locked the door, and sat there in the dim light of the nightlight. I heard her call me back to the door once more, and then quiet. I didn’t go back to sleep that night, and I haven’t slept right since. I know from reading about them that BEK’s can’t just come in without permission. I know they haven’t hurt anyone, but I still fear I’ll be the exception. When I told my husband, he said it was just a dream. He keeps telling me to forget it, but this lingering feeling of sadness, this dread when the house is silent at night, this fear of a knock at the door… this tells me otherwise.

The nature of the Black Eyed Kids has been much discussed, with many ideas offered up on what they could be. For some these are ghosts, for others demons, vampires, aliens, or interdimensional interlopers, but whatever they are they have managed to carve out a place in the landscape of folklore, urban legend, and the paranormal. What are they and what do they want? Are they even real or not? No matter the answer to these questions, this Halloween make sure you look through that peephole before you open the door. You never know who or what might be lurking on the other side of the threshold.