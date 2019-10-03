The High Strangeness Surrounding Sound & Weird Noises

Infrasound is an extremely low frequency sound, one which is significantly lower than 20HZ, which is the typical extreme of human hearing. A number of animals use infrasound as a means to communicate with each other. The long list includes giraffes, whales, and elephants. It’s a form of communication in the animal kingdom that can be highly effective for miles, even in excess of one hundred miles. There is another important aspect of infrasound: when it is directed at humans it can provoke a wealth of unsettling physical and psychological sensations, as well as hallucinations of both the audible and visual kind.

“Mysteriously snuffed out candles, weird sensations and shivers down the spine may not be due to the presence of ghosts in haunted houses but to very low frequency sound that is inaudible to humans,” reported The Associated Press in September 2003, continuing: “British scientists have shown in a controlled experiment that the extreme bass sound known as infrasound produces a range of bizarre effects in people including anxiety, extreme sorrow and chills — supporting popular suggestions of a link between infrasound and strange sensations.”

“Some scientists have suggested that this level of sound may be present at some allegedly haunted sites and so cause people to have odd sensations that they attribute to a ghost – our findings support these ideas,” added Professor Richard Wiseman, a psychologist working at the University of Hertfordshire in the U.K. Moving on from ghosts, let’s take a look at Bigfoot. There are far more than a few reports on record where witnesses in close proximity to Bigfoot have reported feeling inexplicably terrified, nauseous, confused, disoriented, dizzy, light-headed, and physically unable to move – even before they have seen the creature. This may not be due to sheer terror and the pounding flood of massive amounts of adrenaline coursing through the bloodstream. The culprit may be infrasound, specifically controlled and targeted on the witnesses by the Bigfoot creatures themselves.

Sasquatch expert Scott Carpenter said of his very own encounter with a Bigfoot: “I am not an acoustic expert or a scientist. My findings are based on observation and common sense. I think that I was under the influence of infrasound during my encounter with the Bigfoot on April 30th, 2010. The Bigfoot manipulated my perception and sanitized my memory.”

Now, on to alien lifeforms: Sightings of UFOs in the skies of our planet have been reported for decades – and perhaps, even, for hundreds, and maybe thousands, of years. But what about the sound of a UFO? Interestingly, there are numerous accounts on-record where UFOs have reportedly emitted deep, resonating, humming noises that seem to exert some form of both physical and mental influence over the witnesses. Not only that, such encounters have also left eyewitnesses feeling distinctly ill and disorientated.

It was the night of 20 August 1957 when a guard was standing watch near a U.S. Air Force aircraft that had crashed near Quilino, Argentina. Suddenly, he heard an “eerie hum” and was amazed to see above him a large, seemingly metallic, disc-shaped UFO. In stark terror, he attempted to draw his pistol, but with the humming sound becoming deeper and deeper, he found himself unable to do so and was certain that his very self-will was under extreme threat. Most fascinating of all, the guard then had an overwhelming sensation that his mind was being “flooded” with information from an intelligence aboard the UFO that revolved around mankind’s misuse of atomic energy – something that he perceived was of great concern to those inside the craft.

Likewise, in December 1967, Mrs. Rita Malley was driving along Route 34 to Ithaca, New York, when she became aware of an unidentified red light that seemed to be following her. Glancing out of the window, she was shocked to see an illuminated object that was maneuvering near a row of power lines: “It made a humming sound, something like the vibration of a television antenna in the wind,” she later stated. As with the Argentinean Air Force guard, Mrs. Malley reported that she felt the humming sound was taking away her self-will – and she also found that her car would not respond properly. Interestingly, she added that her son – who was in the car with her – “was in some kind of trance” during the time that the UFO was in view.

But most notable of all, is something that has become known as the Taos Hum. Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, literally hundreds of residents of Taos, New Mexico, reported that their lives had been adversely affected by a strange humming sound that proliferated throughout the entire area. And it may not be without relevance that in the same time frame, a number of profound UFO encounters occurred in the vicinity, too. Speculation that the sounds were possibly the result of secret Department of Defense experiments, led U.S. Representative, Bill Richardson, to initiate inquiries. Unfortunately, he hit nothing but a brick wall.