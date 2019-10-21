Tom DeLonge and TTSA are Teaming Up With The Army to Study UFO Materials

Tom DeLonge has never served in the US military but that isn’t stopping the US Army from recruiting him and his organization, the To The Stars Academy. Why? That’s what a lot of military watchdogs are wondering, since this announcement comes shortly after TTSA’s announcement that it has materials from UFOs that don’t match any known earth metals. Should we get ready for a big reveal (cue the green alien balloons) or will it be another TTSA disappointment?

“SAN DIEGO — Oct. 17, 2019 — To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to advance TTSA’s materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles. TTSA’s technology solutions, which leverage developments in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems. TTSA will share its discoveries with Ground Vehicle System Center (GVSC) and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection (GVSP) and the U.S. Army shall provide laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications. “Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” said Dr. Joseph Cannon of U.S. Army Futures Command. “At the Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming.””

Well, that quote from TTSA’s announcement explains everything … not. For one thing, Joseph Trevithick and Brett Tingley at The War Zone point out that the announcement is vague and non-specific. Their research into the CRADA agreement found that it’s full of legalese … except for one interesting paragraph:

“To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science is a company with materiel and technology innovations that offer capability advancements for Army ground vehicles. These technology innovations have been acquired, designed, and produced by the Collaborator [TTSA], leveraging advancements in metamaterials and quantum physics to push performance gains.”

In other words, the Army is admitting that DeLonge’s TTSA HAS “materiel and technology innovations” it is interested in. Since it’s hard to believe TTSA has developed materiel (military materials and equipment) that the military doesn’t already know about, this appears to be a confirmation that it has something the military DOESN’T know about. Is this the materials from UFOs TTSA has been dropping hints about?

“TTSA has had a primary message that the military is hiding information about UAPs, and that has resonated with many of their fans along with their investors. However, now that TTSA has allegedly acquired physical pieces of the “phenomena,” to some, they are now just walking it all back through the doors of the military and sharing the discoveries with those they claim are hiding secrets from the public.”

John Greenewald, Jr. at The Black Vault points out the obvious – TTSA’s part of the deal involves giving materials to the government that they claimed they GOT from the government … things involving “material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage” according to Popular Mechanics. What is the Army providing to TTSA? “Laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications.” All of the watchdogs and many of the commenters make another obvious point … “resources” most likely means funding, something TTSA desperately needs.

The War Zone drops another interesting tidbit about some of the metamaterial samples that may be changing hands.

“The late Art Bell, long-time host of the paranormal radio program Coast to Coast AM, had originally acquired these from a purported anonymous source. Bell had said the individual claimed that their grandfather had been in an unspecified branch of the U.S. military and that items were related to the Roswell UFO crash conspiracy theory.”

DeLonge claims to have gotten the materials from well-known ufologist Linda Moulton Howe and sold them (you read that right) to TTSA. Howe and DeLonge have both claimed that these metal samples show antigravitational behavior when exposed to certain frequencies of electromagnetic radiation and they can’t be reproduced in a lab.

The War Zone has written extensively about this TTSA/Army deal and TTSA in general. While it’s essential to have watchdog groups in these times (an understatement if there ever was one), the CRADA agreement also calls for an annual review at the end of each fiscal year through 2023 of progress being made. Will this review be made public? That probably depends on who’s making or losing money at the time.

In the meantime, it would be great if some medium could get in contact with Art Bell and see what he thinks.