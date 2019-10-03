When “Something” Comes Calling in the Night

As a follow-up to my previous article on a friend of mine, John Winterbauer (titled “A Strange Dream and a Weird Man in Black”), I thought I would share with you one of my very own strange encounters of the dream-based type. It all went down on February 8, 2016. Something came calling. The day was a very strange one. Or, to be absolutely correct, it was a strange night. I went to bed around midnight, and, at roughly 2:00 a.m., I was semi-woken up by the sounds of what began as unintelligible, disembodied mumbling. They appeared to be coming from something lurking in the shadows of the darkened hallway that links my bedroom to my living-room. I then heard something speak to me in a deep, gravelly, and hoarse whisper that was not at all unintelligible: “I can help you. Just say ‘yes,’” it said. The skeptics would almost certainly say that what I experienced was a bout of so-called sleep paralysis – a condition which can result in an inability to move, and a sense of intense and impending danger in the bedroom.

I don’t doubt that’s what it was. But, where I differ from the skeptics is that, unlike them, I believe sleep paralysis has an external, rather than an internal origin. Indeed, I have a number of cases where both husband and wife were semi-woken – simultaneously – by strange creatures and in situations that yet again many might write-off as just the misfiring of the brain. We’re talking about dream-invaders of just about the vilest kind possible. Even in my partially-asleep state I knew there was nothing but dangerous deception and manipulation at work. I said out loud “No,” and focused on putting a barrier between me and it. Whatever it actually was. I got a distinct and disturbing feeling that had I said “Yes,” I would have given the unearthly thing permission to invade my space and wreak god knows what kinds of havoc and mayhem. I also got the feeling that the thing was massively pissed by my negative response. In light of the “dream invasion” of the early hours of February 8, I spent a great deal of the 9th to the 11th researching, and pondering on, the means by which supernatural entities may be able to invade and take control of our dream states. One of the people whose studies I focused upon was Samuel Hatfield, a mystic and energetic healer. In his own very insightful words:

“Why would someone purposefully invade someone else’s dream? Well, there are a number of reasons; the chief among them is to influence someone’s thinking. Much of what occurs in a dream is left in the subconscious or unconscious mind. The subconscious / unconscious mind influences much of our daily lives. It governs the automatic responses and processes such as memory, motivation, instinct, and even emotional reaction. Purposeful invaders often seek to influence these things to invoke particular responses in others. They do this by entering the lucid dream, or even pulling someone into their own dream and implanting thought forms to condition the subject.”

I have to say that, as I read Hatfield’s words, I could not deny this sounded eerily like much of the weirdness I experienced. And, for no less than two more nights, similar occurrences took place. On these occasions, however, the voices were always unintelligible. All I could tell for sure was that words were being spoken – in a rapid-fire, almost wildly mad, fashion. But, what those words were, I had no idea. I still don’t know. Then, suddenly, the dream-invaders were no more. Perhaps my reluctance to do their bidding led them to turn their evil attentions elsewhere and target some other soul or several.