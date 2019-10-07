Why the Nessies of Scotland are Supernatural Beasts

I’m often asked why I’m so sure that the Nessies of Loch Ness, Scotland are supernatural in nature. Well, I’ll tell you: even some of the most famous and credible cases are surrounded by paranormal overtones. I’ll share with you a perfect example. It goes like this: Around 10:00 p.m. on May 26, 2007 a man named Gordon Holmes filmed, well, something, in Loch Ness. It was something that turned him into an overnight media sensation – albeit a brief sensation. The day in question was dominated by heavy rain, but which cleared as the evening arrived, allowing Holmes to get clear footage of what looked like some kind of large animal moving at a significant rate of knots in the waters of Loch Ness. The specific location from where all the action was captured was a parking area, on the A82 road, just a couple of miles from Drumnadrochit. Not only that, Holmes estimated, as he excitedly watched and filmed, that the creature was around fourteen meters in length – which, if true, effectively ruled out everything known to live in the inland waters of the U.K.

Holmes, a lab technician, caught the attention of not just the British media, but also the likes of NBC News and CNN. He, and his near-priceless film, were quickly big news. Holmes said, when the media descended upon him in absolute droves, that he could scarcely believe what he was seeing. It was a large, black-colored animal that had a length of around forty-five feet. His first thought was: giant eel. Holmes told the media of the eel theory: “They have serpent-like features and they may explain all the sightings in Loch Ness over the years.”

Long-time Nessie seeker Adrian Shine was moved to comment in a fairly positive fashion. Although describing himself as a skeptic on matters concerning the monsters, Shine was certainly no debunker of this case. Indeed, he said of Gordon Holmes’ film that it was “some of the best footage I have seen.” Shine was careful to add that while Holmes might have filmed a living beast, there was always a possibility that the whole thing could be explained away by waves, or that it might well have been a case of seeing something we want to see and then interpreting it as a monster – whatever “it” really was. It wasn’t long before monster-hunters turned their attentions away from the Loch Ness Monster and in the direction of Holmes himself; something which provoked huge controversies when certain, eye-opening and eyebrows-raising issues came to light.

Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman discovered that Holmes had a biographical page at the Department of Archaeological Sciences at Bradford University, at which he was described as holding the position of Media and IT Technician. But there was more to come. In addition, Coleman demonstrated that Holmes had written a number of books, including The Complex Creation of All Universes; 2000 BC: A Neolithic Solstice Odyssey; and Merlin’s Meteorite. Rather intriguingly, Holmes himself said that his then most recent book, Trice Visualization, “…describes a sort of medical condition I have for visualizing a sort of frame from a dream whilst being conscious.” They were images that typically lasted for under a minute, and which occurred every two or three months. Did Holmes’ seemingly psychic skills give him the ability to see, and even film, one of the supernatural Nessies on that fateful night in May 2007? It’s a controversial theory we should not rule out. And the controversy didn’t end there. It had scarcely gotten started.

In 2001, much of the U.K.’s cattle herd was decimated by a devastating outbreak of foot and mouth disease. More than ten million animals were put to death. It was around about the time when the grim crisis came to an end – which was in September 2001 – that Holmes had an encounter with another unknown animal that has also been seen at Loch Ness. It was one of the mysterious Alien Big Cats, or ABCs, that Merrily Harpur believes to be body-morphing daimons. The location of Holmes’ encounter was the little hamlet of Newby Cote, near Clapham, Yorkshire Dales, England – where the ABC was stalking a group of frightened sheep. Holmes also claimed to have photographed fairies, at a place called Load Saddle Well, on the wilds of Ilkley Moor, England. It’s an area renowned for its many and varied encounters of the UFO kind, and near to what is called the Twelve Apostles. An ancient circle of standing stones, the Twelve Apostles were constructed during the Bronze Age. It was things like this that led Loren Coleman to say: “Realistically, we must now admit, at the very least, Gordon T. Holmes is a bit eccentric.” Or maybe he isn’t.

Many within the monster-hunter community felt that Holmes’ claims to have seen both fairies and an alien big cat impacted deeply and negatively on his film-footage of an alleged Loch Ness Monster. I disagreed. I pointed out that it only impacts negatively if we rigidly holds to the theory that the Nessies are flesh and blood animals. If, as I have suggested time and again, the creatures are not what they appear to be, then Holmes’ claims may not be so outlandish, after all. They just might be right on the money. Let’s look at the facts: Holmes undeniably filmed something of paramount importance, something which caught the attention of the world’s mainstream media. This was not faked footage. Even Adrian Shine was not unimpressed by it. In that sense, the film has significant credentials.

Let’s not forget, too, that Holmes claimed the psychic ability to visualize “a sort of frame” from a dream “whilst being conscious.” In other words, Holmes may have been able to impact on, and even affect, what we term reality. The nature of reality was something that Nessie-seeker Ted Holiday pondered on extensively in the 1970s, when confronted by the undeniably stranger aspects of the Nessie affair. And if Holmes’ abilities allowed him to see one supernatural monster, perhaps that is why he was also able to catch sight of yet another mysterious creature: one of those alien big cats.

So, what we have with Gordon Holmes is a man who filmed a large creature in Loch Ness, who possessed unusual, psychic abilities, and who – probably as a result of those same abilities – was able to tap into a strange, ethereal and usually unseen realm dominated by other monsters and fabulous, magical creatures, too. Gordon Holmes’ film, in relation to the Loch Ness Monster, was the undeniable highlight of the first decade of the 21st Century. That the footage, the man who shot the film, and just about every attendant aspect of the story, were steeped in matters of a supernatural nature, demonstrates something notable: that there is something incredibly weird about the Nessies. They’re not what they appear to be. Nor are they what many Nessie-seekers want them to be. Too bad. Embrace the supernatural side of the Nessie phenomenon or remain destined to never get the answers. The choice is yours.