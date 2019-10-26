Witches Cast “Binding Spell” On President Trump

If President Donald Trump doesn’t have enough on his plate with an impeachment inquiry, several investigations, and an upcoming election, he will now have to worry about thousands of witches who cast a “binding spell” on him.

Late last night at 11:59 pm, thousands of witches from around the world cast a spell to “bind Donald Trump and all those who abet him”. The ritual is intended to be performed during every waning crescent moon until he is no longer serving as President of the United States. The ritual they conducted was not intended to harm the President like a curse or a hex would do. Instead, its purpose was to benefit the country by making sure that Trump’s actions wouldn’t cause any more harm to the U.S.

In order for the ritual to have been performed correctly, they needed several important items, such as an unpleasant picture of Trump, a tarot card, the stub of an orange-colored candle, a feather, and a pin. Once they have all of the necessary items, they ask the “heavenly hosts, demons of the infernal realms, and spirits of the ancestors” to bind the President “so that his malignant works may fail utterly”.

This actually isn’t the first time that witches have attempted to cast a spell on Trump. Back in 2017 during his inauguration, several witches tried casting a spell on him. There is even a Facebook group with around 13,000 members who have been casting regular spells on the President since he took office. And Trump isn’t the only one who has had spells cast on him. Just last year, the witches hosted a ritual to hex Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to research conducted by Trinity College in Connecticut, witchcraft has been rising steadily since the 1990s in the United States. Back in 1990, there were approximately 8,000 Wiccans in the entire country. Just 18 years later, in 2008, the number skyrocketed to 340,000 people. In fact, the Pew Research Center revealed that between 1 and 1.5 million people (or 0.4% of the entire American population) identify themselves as being Wicca or Pagan.

While some people say that rituals are just for fun and that no harm will be done, there is the possibility that evil things can happen. Father Vincent Lampert, who is a Roman Catholic priest as well as the designated exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, told The Washington Examiner, “Some of them may be doing it thinking it’s just for fun, but they are gambling with evil, and just because their motive is one way doesn’t mean they’re not opening up an entry point for evil in their own life.”

He continued on by giving a very serious warning to those who practice witchcraft to be very careful of something evil pretending to be good. “I think evil will present itself as something good, maybe initially to attract people’s attention, to draw people in, but then ultimately people are going to discover it’s all about fracturing their lives,” he said.

Whether the “binding spell” will have a positive or negative effect (or no effect at all) on President Trump remains to be seen.