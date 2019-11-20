Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

20.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

For most of us, we are comfortable in the knowledge that we have a firm grip on reality and should anything change that we would know it. However this is a delusion, hundreds of thousands of years of evolution has hardwired our brains to be fooled by our reality. On this episode we discuss the possibility of the intelligence behind unexplained phenomena exploiting our psychology.

The episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links