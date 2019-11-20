20.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
For most of us, we are comfortable in the knowledge that we have a firm grip on reality and should anything change that we would know it. However this is a delusion, hundreds of thousands of years of evolution has hardwired our brains to be fooled by our reality. On this episode we discuss the possibility of the intelligence behind unexplained phenomena exploiting our psychology.
The episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Little People
- Kidding Ourselves: The Hidden Power of Self-Deception by Joseph T. Hallinan
- Why We Make Mistakes: How We Look Without Seeing, Forget Things in Seconds, and Are All Pretty Sure We Are Way Above Average
- Implicit Bias Gets an Explicit Debunking
- Twelve-Tribe Nations: Sacred Number and the Golden Age
- The John Michell Reader: Writings and Rants of a Radical Traditionalist
- The Dimensions of Paradise: Sacred Geometry, Ancient Science, and the Heavenly Order on Earth
- New Jerusalem
- The Oldie