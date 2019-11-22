22.18 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:47:58 — 99.1MB)
The Black Monk of Pontefract is one of the most infamous poltergeist cases the world has ever seen. For this Halloween episode we take a look at the original story of terrifying monk and the strange experiences of subsequent owners in the years following the strange tale.
Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at strange Australian case of human combustion and unravel the mysteries of the underground “time tunnels”.
