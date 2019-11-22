22.19 – MU Podcast

From continent to continent across the globe, there is an “enchanted” order everywhere on Earth. On remote islands, soaring summits, and level deltas, there are natural topographic patterns related to pi, the golden ratio, and right-triangle geometry. And as the planet’s design emerges, it becomes clear that this hidden order in nature decided the location of ancient monuments the world over. On this episode we talk about these locations around the world and their “power” generation features.

We also take a look at a strange “ET Gnome” UFO crash, mysterious dinner disappearances and the latest Bigfoot howls to come out of Canada for our Plus+ Members.

