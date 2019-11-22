22.20 – MU Podcast

Global civilisation collapse, deadly epidemics, widespread famines and cold war style nuclear near misses all seem to be a thing of the past but just how close does humanity teeter to the edge of destruction everyday? Award winning podcaster and author Dan Carlin joins us on this episode to discuss his thrilling new book The End Is Always Near: Apocalyptic Moments, from the Bronze Age Collapse to Nuclear Near Misses. We also take a new look at the Kolbrin documents and the ancient descriptions of “The Destroyer” before exploring the link between UFOs collecting water and cattle mutilations for our Plus+ Members.

