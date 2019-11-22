22.21 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:02:38 — 112.3MB)
Most of the knowledge that we have today about the Mayan civilization may have come from a “shelf elf” moment. On this episode we discuss the discovery of a document that reveals the lost history of the Maya and their interactions with the “White Gods” and ponder the controversial theory that a European culture seeded South America with technology and written language.
Then in our Plus+ section we talk about bioluminescent owls, shapeshifting greys and the dangerous MIBs of the astral dimension.
