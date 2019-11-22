MU Podcast
22.21
22.21 – MU Podcast

Most of the knowledge that we have today about the Mayan civilization may have come from a “shelf elf” moment. On this episode we discuss the discovery of a document that reveals the lost history of the Maya and their interactions with the “White Gods” and ponder the controversial theory that a European culture seeded South America with technology and written language.

Then in our Plus+ section we talk about bioluminescent owls, shapeshifting greys and the dangerous MIBs of the astral dimension.

