22.22 – MU Podcast

Australien Skies Director Don Meers returns to the show to chat with us about his great new film ’Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min’. What are these strange and elusive lights that have been terrify people in the Australian outback for well over a century, are they natural or there be a much more unusual explanation for them?

We also discuss Don’s second film in the Plus+ extension and uncover a strange connection between UFO sightings in suburban Sydney and a mega conglomerate global aerospace company.

