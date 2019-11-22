MU Podcast
22.22
Featuring
Don Meers
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

22.22 – MU Podcast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:23:46 — 76.7MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Australien Skies Director Don Meers returns to the show to chat with us about his great new film ’Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min’. What are these strange and elusive lights that have been terrify people in the Australian outback for well over a century, are they natural or there be a much more unusual explanation for them?

We also discuss Don’s second film in the Plus+ extension and uncover a strange connection between UFO sightings in suburban Sydney and a mega conglomerate global aerospace company.

Don Meers – Australien Skies

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.