22.22 – MU Podcast

Australien Skies Director Don Meers returns to the show to chat with us about his great new film ’Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min’. What are these strange and elusive lights that have been terrify people in the Australian outback for well over a century, are they natural or there be a much more unusual explanation for them?
We also discuss Don’s second film in the Plus+ extension and uncover a strange connection between UFO sightings in suburban Sydney and a mega conglomerate global aerospace company.
Don Meers – Australien Skies
- Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min – Play
- Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min – Amazon
- Australien Skies 3: Search for the Min Min – iTunes
Links
- Min Min Lights – with Sheryl Gottschall. UFO Research Queensland
- The Unexplained Min Min Lights Of The Outback
- Have you seen the light?
Plus+ Extension
- Australien Skies:2 Amazon
- Australien Skies:2 – iTunes
- Australien Skies:2 – Play
- United Tech to buy Rockwell Collins in aerospace megadeal
- Docs Show Navy Got ‘UFO’ Patent Granted By Warning Of Similar Chinese Tech Advances
- Scientist Behind The Navy’s “UFO Patents” Has Now Filed One For A Compact Fusion Reactor
- Navy’s Advanced Aerospace Tech Boss Claims Key ‘UFO’ Patent Is Operable
- Richard Byrd
- Arthur Collins
- Rockwell Collins