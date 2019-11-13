An Ohio Home Break-In is Blamed on Bigfoot

What is it with Bigfoot and burglaries? Just a few months ago, a man in New Hampshire offered proof (opposable thumbs, large brains, empty bellies) that a rash of home and car break-ins were done by one or a roving gang of Sasquatch, not bears as the local police suggested in an effort to calm the worried populace. Now, residents of a Northeast Ohio town are concerned after a homeowner fired shots at a 7-foot creature trying to get into his house … a creature the man told police was a Bigfoot. Before you scoff, this occurred on the same street where Bigfoot has been reported many times before. Was this a large and drunk-with-victory (among other substances) Cleveland Browns fan wearing a Dawg Pound costume trying to find his own home … or does this quaint town have a Bigfoot problem?

“After hearing gunshots at 4:26 a.m. Oct. 22, a resident called police. Officers arrived and questioned a man, who admitted to firing warning shots at a 7-foot-tall “Bigfoot” creature or bear, who he said had tried to open his front door and get his dogs.”

Cleveland.com’s “police blotter” for November 11 contained a brief report from Bainbridge Township in Geauga County, just east of Cleveland, about this alleged Bigfoot sighting. Geauga County is rustic and wooded area containing the headwaters of three rivers – the Cuyahoga, the Chagrin and the Grand – and a large Amish population, making it a popular tourist area.

“He said the creature visits his home every night at about 8 p.m. The subject was not intoxicated. Officers could not find any creature footprints or signs of an animal visit. The man was advised to call police if it returns and advised against firing shots into the air.”

While the police say they didn’t find any footprints, it might be wise for local Bigfoot investigators to check around Lorain Street where the unidentified man lives. Why?

NEAREST TOWN: Bainbridge NEAREST ROAD: Lorain St. OBSERVED: I HAVE SEEN THIS CREATURE THREE TIMES IN MY LIFE TIME.EACH TIME I HAVE ENCOUNTERED THIS ANIMAL BIGFOOT I GOTTEN A CHANCE TO GET CLOSER AND FINALLY A UNDERSTANDING OF ITS NATURE.

That’s from a March 2001 report on the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization website about multiple sightings by multiple witnesses of Bigfoot on or near Lorain St. in Bainbridge Township. The report includes details of an encounter with a possible family of six Bigfoot who have sat on a homeowner’s porch and are assumed to live in nearby caves. Another witness claimed to have been chased by one into their house. A BFRO member conducted a follow-up investigation, interviewed the reporting witness and searched the area of his sighting – the edge of the “sprawling forested ravines and uplands of the of Squaw Rocks Metro Park.” Their conclusion?

“Assuming one accepts the possibility of bigfoots checking out homesteads on the rural fringe (as I do), this is just the kind of location where it could easily occur.”

In an article in the News-Herald, which covers the area, a reporter attended a 2016 meeting at the Geauga Park District’s West Woods Nature Center hosted by the Southeastern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation where “Multiple event-goers shared Bigfoot sightings in Middlefield, Bainbridge and Chardon and said it was one of the most terrifying moments of their lives.”

Terrifying enough to fire warning shots? Northeast Ohio has an extensive ring of heavily wooded parks which connect to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, home of one of the top two alleged Bigfoot recordings in existence — and not that far from the where the other one was recorded. The parks are occasionally visited by bears and have many coyotes, dogs and drunken residents who like to howl.

And apparently a number of Bigfoot sightings.

If you’re in Northeast Ohio, either visiting or residing, leave the guns and doors locked up and have your cell phones ready in camera mode — that knocking and scratching you hear may be the next Bigfoot encounter.