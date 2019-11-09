British Politician Drops Out Because of Her Views on Extraterrestrials in Government

With everything happening in politics in the U.S., it’s hard to imagine that other countries have similar problems and scandals. It’s even harder to imagine other countries having to deal with scandals involving UFOs and aliens of the extraterrestrial kind. Yet that’s exactly what going on in Great Britain, where most people are probably happy for a distraction from Brexit. That list probably doesn’t include Jill ‘J.J.’ Hughes.

“To this day J.J.Hughes believes in elves/fairies/mermaids/unicorns and all things Elemental and Other Worldly…She has had numerous prophetic premonitions – usually about death, which so far despite a few close shaves she has escaped. She came to believe in reincarnation in her mid-twenties when her old horse Red made a re-appearance, this time as a palomino called Hooray Henry.”

OK, that excerpt from the Amazon bio for Hughes’ 2018 novel, “Spirit of Prophesy,” about a psychic detective isn’t too bad. However, a little more digging into Hughes’ past by the anti-right campaign group Hope Not Hate uncovered a quote by Hughes on a website for “Energy Healers, Lightworkers, Starseeds and anyone going through the ascension process healers.”

“I have just come to truly realise that my purpose is to raise consciousness here on earth – I originated from Sirius.”

That’s Sirius the star, not the satellite radio service, which only offends people unhappy with their monthly fees. However, Hughes’ 23 years in the banking industry and her newsletter, “Money Magnet – The Art of Prosperity,” was enough to convince the Brexit Party to overlook what star her planet orbited at birth and picked her to be their candidate to win a parliamentary seat from Batley and Spen, a constituency in West Yorkshire currently represented by a member of the Labour and Co-operative Party. That is, until they read the acknowledgements in her book.

“The E.T’s, some of them less than Apple Pie wholesome or Positive pumpkins, are already here working with our world Governments, but that’s all hush-hush for now.”

According to the Yorkshire Post, poor Jill Hughes felt the pressure from Brexit Party leaders and activists and dropped out of the race. A picture of her attending a party meeting and comments on social media don’t confirm this, but the Brexit Party did. There were no other comments from Hughes at the time of this writing.

So, it’s OK for certain wild-haired politicians to be in British government, but not extraterrestrials. And it’s even worse to believe this idea and express it out in the open. In the U.S., politicians who support full disclosure of UFO and extraterrestrial encounters are admired and elected, and even those who are professed alien abductees or authors of books about Bigfoot sex are still allowed to stay in their campaigns until election day, where the voters generally don’t vote for them. But at least they’re given the chance.

As we know in the U.S., candidates with far more radical, controversial and even dangerous views run and are sometimes elected. Even Marianne Williamson, a spiritual leader, is still running for president.

Doesn’t Jill Hughes deserve the same chance? A Sirius chance?