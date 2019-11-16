Doll’s Head Trail: The Creepiest Hike In The United States

The creepiest hike you’ll ever take in the country is located at Constitution Lakes Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and is called “Doll’s Head Trail”. Just as the name says, there are numerous creepy dismembered doll heads scattered alongside the trail’s path. It’s as if you’re walking directly into a horror movie.

Many years ago, there was a 19th-century brick factory located on the land, but it was shut down over 50 years ago. Rainwater has since filled the empty clay pits and the man-made ponds have been named the Constitution Lakes. Dekalb County, Georgia, bought the 125-acre location in 2003 and built boardwalks and trails so that the public can enjoy the beautiful nature and sounds of birds along with other wildlife.

There is, however, one part of the trail that is much more frightening than beautiful. Dozens of doll heads are displayed along the path of Doll’s Head Trail – some of them even have signs to go with the heads. One head is wearing a captain’s hat with a sign that reads, “O, CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!” while another head was put inside of a fan blade with a sign that says, “fan dance”.

And it’s not just creepy doll heads without their bodies that are displayed along the path. There is a headless Superman, a toy dinosaur, and even a bowling pin that have been displayed along the path. Additionally, there is a “public library” stand where people can drop off or take books to read.

So what’s the history behind the creepy display? Back in 2011 while local carpenter Joel Slaton was walking in the park, he came across several junk items scattered along the ground – bottles, doll parts, old bricks, appliance and automobile parts were just some of the objects he found. He then moved them to the trail as a type of art display. “The trail started as sort of a joke for the few regulars who ventured that far back to stumble upon them,” Slaton said.

The public can also create their own works of art as long as they use items that they find at the park and not touch the existing art pieces. Additional pictures of Doll’s Head Trail can be seen here.

Walking along a trail filled with body-less doll heads is definitely a hike I’d be afraid to take. This location ranks at the top of my list of places I’d be terrified to visit – sharing the number one spot with Mexico’s Island of the Dolls. There’s just something sinister about dolls that make so many people afraid of them, and walking by several of them without bodies would be utterly petrifying.