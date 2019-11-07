Famous Footage of UFO With Aliens in Window Stabilized

One of the more famous UFO videos just got another 15 minutes of fame courtesy of new technology and that plus all of the attention being given to the Navy UFO videos warrants giving this one another look.

In 2009, Haktan Akdogan, a leading Turkish UFO researchers and founder of the Sirius UFO Space Science Studies Centre, made that observation about a video taken in 2007 by Yalcin Yalman, a night security guard with time on his hands and a video camera in them. In August 2007, May 2008 and September 2008, Yalman recorded crescent-shaped UFOs which appeared over the Marmara Sea near the resort village of Kumburgaz. Marmara is an inland sea connecting the Black Sea to the Aegean Sea. According to media reports from 2007-2009, the 1990s and 2000s were a time of many UFO sightings in Turkey – hence the need for the Sirius UFO center.

“These are the most remarkable images taken in Turkish history. The authorities can no longer turn a blind eye to this phenomenon.”

Why did Haktan Akdogan feel so strongly about Yalcin Yalman’s videos of UFOs? For one, the camera he used (yes, a camera, not a smart phone – sometimes old tech is better) had a powerful lens that allowed him to zoom in tight and see what looked like a window on the front of the craft and what appear to be heads peering out. Unfortunately, that powerful zoom meant the video was affected by the most minute hand movements, making it quite shaky. (See many videos and images here.)

Enter the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena YouTube channel. Recently, its unidentified owners used modern software to stabilize the Kumburgaz video and posted the results on YouTube. The new-and-improved segment (shown on the Russian site yaplakal.com and others) showing the ‘heads’ in the ‘window’, while still blurry, showed more detail of the heads and eyes and they seemed to have the shape which causes wild-haired paranormal television hosts to exclaim, “Aliens!”

Over the years since the Kumburgaz videos first appeared, attempts have been made to verify them or debunk them. A detailed analysis was done by the National UFO Center in the US and it could not debunk the video but instead offered pictures to show a resemblance between the heads and insects – insectoids? On the other hand, one of the more interesting theories (by Metabunk and tothers) is that Yalman was looking at lights from the deck or upper floor of a passing cruise ship – common in the Marmara Sea – which was distorted by darkness, distance, mist and camera quality. This theory has been the one most debunkers use.

What do you think?

“I see them as the world’s policemen, up there to keep an eye on us. I only wish they’d come down for a chat. Then we could drink tea and play a few rounds of backgammon.”

In 2009, Yalcin Yalman believed he saw aliens. He still believes it today and posts more UFO sightings on his own YouTube channel. Comments on the new stabilized video cover the full range from supportive belief to derogatory skepticism. One thing the stabilization has done is pull this interesting story into 2019 for another look.

It’s too bad there were no Turkish Navy ship in the Marmara at the time, or pilots scanning the skies with their radar.

Or were there?