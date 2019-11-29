King Tut’s “Breasts” And “Girly Face” Prove He Was Buried In Someone Else’s Grave

According to an expert on Tutankhamun, statues in the king’s tomb reveal that he must have been buried in someone else’s grave. British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves explains his theory by stating that some of the statues in the chamber have feminine features including breasts – and obviously King Tut was a male, so he must have been buried in someone else’s tomb.

Reeves believes that the items in the burial chamber were instead intended for Tut’s stepmother, Egyptian Queen Nefertiti and that people who are scared of the “Tutankhamun curse” should instead be afraid of the queen. “I reckon almost all the burial equipment for Tutankhamun was originally made for Nefertiti,” Reeves claims.

The 3,000-year-old tomb was uncovered in 1922 by archaeologist Howard Carter. However, according to The Guardian, Reeves believes that archaeologists were so overwhelmed by the exceptional amount of gold in the tomb that they didn’t bother to explore other theories regarding the king’s final resting place.

The burial chamber, which contains large statues, alabaster jars, and gold ornaments, could instead be a part of Queen Nefertiti’s tomb. Reeves says that the golden death mask on Tut was originally made for a female (possibly Nefertiti) because of the feminine features. And some of the statues have what appear to be breasts. It was actually quite common during that time period to recycle funeral art because it was very expensive. Additionally, Tut passed away so suddenly at just 19 years of age that the funeral would have been rushed. The king’s resting place “looks like it began life as a queen’s tomb,” says Reeves.

He even went so far as to claim that by studying before and after pictures from inside of Tut’s chamber, it appears as though someone restored part of the north wall. Reeves said that Carter “did something to the wall, then covered his tracks,” according to The Guardian. He is convinced that the young king was buried in a part of Nefertiti’s tomb where she still remains to this very day.

Another interesting fact is the shape of the tomb. When entering the tomb, the ground turns to the right which indicates that the chamber was used to bury a queen since a king’s tomb would have turned to the left.

While some people believe that Nefertiti’s final resting place is somewhere behind a hidden wall in Tut’s chamber, it has yet to be proven. In fact, after experts conducted ground-penetrating radar scans in Tut’s tomb, no hidden walls or chambers were discovered. Even the Egyptian government has come out and said that there is no evidence of any hidden chambers inside of King Tut’s tomb.

However, Reeves is adamant that there are secret chambers and Adam Lowe, who is the founder of Factum Foundation, supports his theory, “There have actually been four radar tests and three suggest he’s right,” he stated.

So, is Queen Nefertiti’s tomb hidden behind King Tut’s chamber even though there is seemingly proof that it’s not there? And if so, does that prove that Tut was indeed buried in someone else’s tomb? The mystery continues…