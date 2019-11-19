Man Claims ETs “Turn Off Our Nuclear Weapons” To Show How “Useless” They Are

A lobbyist has claimed that aliens have been turning our nuclear weapons on and off in order to show us how “useless” they are against their advanced extraterrestrial technology. Stephen Bassett, who is the founder of Paradigm Research Group (PRG), has been trying for several years to convince the United States government to come forward with the “truth” about aliens and UFOs.

He claimed that several people have witnessed extraterrestrials very easily manipulating our nuclear weapons here on Earth. Although the aliens can turn our weapons on and off, Bassett said that they’re not doing it as a “threat” but instead trying to convince humans to disarm our nuclear weapons. The many witnesses have agreed that they’re just trying to send humans a message.

Bassett told Daily Star Online, “They turned off our nuclear weapons repeatedly,” as a “message” that they’re “useless” and that the aliens supported nuclear disarmament. He went on to say, “[As if they’re saying] ‘they certainly are useless against us, all you are going to do is kill yourselves and we can’t turn them off at will, why don’t you just get rid of them?’”

Bassett has made other headlines recently with a claim that the U.S. government forces NASA to cut their ISS live feed when UFOs appear. He told Daily Star Online, “They have been in a really tough spot and I feel for them and so if they are turning off the video cameras because something is flying by the space station it is not NASA being the bad guy,” adding, “It’s them essentially obeying the law, which is what the National Security Act is, and simply not doing anything which would, quote, endanger the truth embargo because under the act of national security it has to remain.”

As for aliens allegedly spying on and playing around with our nuclear weapons, it’s been going on for quite a few years. Back in 1948, “green fireballs” were seen in the sky close to atomic labs in Los Alamos and Sandia, New Mexico. In fact, a declassified FBI document revealed that “flying saucers” around 50 feet in diameter were witnessed near the labs.

In the 1960s and 1970s, several UFO sightings were reported at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana where they stored nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. The most well-known encounter happened in 1967 when several of their missiles were turned off (or unlaunchable) at the exact same time that witnesses reported seeing a glowing red object, approximately 30 feet in diameter, hovering over the base.

Then in December of 1980, an unidentified craft was spotted near Royal Air Force Bentwaters in England that housed nuclear weapons in several underground bunkers. The Bentwaters-Rendlesham Forest Incident (also known as “Britain’s Roswell”) became one of the most well-known UFO sightings near a military base.