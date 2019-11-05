Multiple Reports of Winged Humanoid in Illinois

Mothman—or at least something Mothman-esque—has been a strangely constant presence in the states around Lake Michigan since he first reappeared in Chicago in 2017. Less a typical “flap” with one extreme burst of sightings, the modern Mothman reports have slowly and steadily trickled in. This past October (a perfect time for spotting Mothman), there were two sightings of a large winged humanoid in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

The first sighting took place on October 5, 2019, near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The anonymous witness reported the sighting to Lon Strickler at Phantoms and Monsters. The witness initially contacted MUFON but declined to follow through with the MUFON investigator after becoming concerned that their anonymity would not be respected. The witness likely works as an Uber driver or for a similar company and was parked outside O’Hare when they saw the creature. From their account:

The encounter was so brief, but I also got a pretty good look at the creature. I was parked by the light pole. It allows me to park a little more off the road. I was fumbling around with some charging cables that lead to the backseat of the car, for my passengers to use while in the car. I had my passenger side windows down to give my A/C a break. It was then that I saw movement and looked up to see the creature emerging out of the trees. It was large and about six to seven feet tall. It was human-like in appearance, but almost solid black. [There] were no real features on this thing, just solid black. It swiveled its head around, looking and scanning and that is where I saw the glowing red eyes. The rest of the body was thin, I remember making note that it looked like a thin person and it was sort of hunched over, because its arms were down to about it’s knees. The wings were about as wide [as] it was tall, so about six to seven feet in width and looked like the wings of a bat. When it walked it kind of had a weird sort of a waddle, not so much like a penguin but like the kind of stride that a large bird (like an Emu) would have.

The witness continued to state that there were other drivers around so someone else had to have seen it too. The witness says the creature flew off to the south and left behind a strong smell of ammonia.

The second report comes courtesy of Manuel Navarette of UFO Clearinghouse, who received a report from a man who saw the creature while he was attending a wedding at the Edward Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois on October 19, 2019. The Edward Hotel is approximately three miles north of the O’Hare Airport. The man says he stepped outside for a cigarette and was walking through the parking lot when he heard a scream that sounded like a woman’s voice. He turned on his phone’s flashlight and began looking around the area. Then he says the creature flew directly over his head. From his report:

This thing was at least six feet tall and was solid black with large wings, it looked like a giant-sized bat flew over the top of me. It was all black and kind of stuck out against the lights of the parking lot and the lights from around the area including the gas station across the street. Three other people saw it as well, including a couple who were walking across the parking lot as I heard them exclaiming about it. It flew toward the expressway and the BP gas station, this whole time it was screeching loud and flapping its wings hard like it was trying to gain height. When I lost sight of it, it was about the height of the billboard across the street still shrieking away. Now I know I had been drinking during the wedding and was a little buzzed when I walked outside, but I was as sober as a judge after seeing this thing. It was unnatural and was pretty much the scariest thing I ever did see, but I know for a fact that I saw it and those other people saw it.

The witness says he did not notice any red eyes or other distinguishing features. He also stresses that while he had been drinking he was not impaired in any way. Although, that’s usually what people say.

The second report sounds like it could be a misidentification of a large bird or something else of that nature, but in context with the first report and the string of Mothman sightings throughout this area since 2017, it becomes a bit more interesting. At this point, real or not, Mothman has permeated the collective unconscious enough that we’ll likely be hearing reports of this thing for a very long time to come.