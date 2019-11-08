New Secret Electronic Weapons and Phantom Ships May Explain Some UFOs

For those who think many UFOs are secret military aircraft being tested – or perhaps already deployed – by either the US or a foreign power, the US Navy may have confirmed your suspicions … and the reality may be scarier than alien UFOs.

“From publicly available, but obscure documents we’ve collected, it’s clear that, for years, the Navy has been developing and integrating multiple types of unmanned vehicles, shipboard and submarine systems, countermeasures and electronic warfare payloads, and communication technologies to give it the ability to project what is, in essence, phantom fleets of aircraft, ships, and submarines. These realistic-looking false signatures and decoys have the ability to appear seamlessly across disparate and geographically separated enemy sensor systems located both above and below the ocean’s surface. As a result, this networked and cooperative electronic warfare concept brings an unprecedented level of guileful fidelity to the fight. It’s not just about disrupting the enemy’s capabilities or confusing them at a command and control level, but also about making their sensors tell them the same falsehoods across large swathes of the battlespace.”

Forget fake news … they’re projecting fake fleets of ships both in the air and underwater. Fake ships that can do just about anything one can imagine because they’re … FAKE! This blockbuster news comes from The Drive, which has built quite a reputation for digging deep secrets out of military vaults around the world. Brett Tingley, a former Mysterious Universe contributor, authored this recent big reveal about NEMESIS – the sinister acronym for Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature against Integrated Sensors, the Navy’s so-called electronic warfare “ecosystem.” While NEMESIS falls under the general definition of electronic warfare, it’s much more than the usual radar jamming, computer hacking, lasers and sonic blasts. It’s replacing bombs with … electrons.

“(NEMESIS) addresses the need to generate the appearance of a realistic naval force to multiple adversarial surveillance and targeting sensors simultaneously.”

According to The Drive, NEMESIS made its first appearance in a 2013 Navy R&D document describing projects in the 2014 budget. The document states that NEMESIS will consist of “reconfigurable and modular EW payloads, Distributed Decoy and Jammer Swarms (DDJS), effective acoustic countermeasures (CM), and Multiple Input/Multiple Output Sensor/CM (MIMO S/CM) for false force generation to both above and below water sensors.” “Generate the appearance of”, “false force generation” and “false signatures” are code phrases for what the sci-fi savvy general public might refer to as phantom crafts or even holograms.

While The Drive admits that there is little detailed data about NEMESIS, what is available suggests both physical and simulated aircraft with hypersonic footprints. On the physical side, NEMESIS might deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in swarms with technology to simulate a large aircraft or a fleet. Underwater, a similar imaginary footprint could be made with advanced sonic technology. In fact, “might” and “could” should probably be replaced by “is.”

“The very existence of NEMESIS proves that a revolution in electronic warfare is well underway.”

And …

“If the capabilities we’ve described can be gleaned from scant publicly available information, there are no doubts that more advanced NEMESIS components and capabilities remain classified.”

There has long been speculation that the triangular UFOs seen around the world are secret next-generation aircraft being tested by the US Air Force. Which begs the question … could those so-called ‘tic tac’ UFOs spotted by Navy pilots and ship crews be products of the US Navy itself? Could this be a project – NEMESIS or another – testing electronic warfare systems on our own personnel? As we know, that’s been done before. Could the Navy’s endorsement of these UFOs be part of the decoying? It certainly seems possible that a phantom or holographic ship could be made to perform in ways impossible for conventional aircraft. What better way to disguise them than by saying upfront that they’re UFOs?

Kudos to The Drive for bravely digging so deeply into the dark and dangerous data in formerly classified military files. And sorry, UFO believers. We want to believe too, but maybe it’s time to believe in the probability of electronic weapons creating impossible distractions.