Rovers Captured Photo Evidence Of Alien Insects On Mars, Claims Scientist

According to an insect expert, rovers that have visited Mars have found evidence of life. Dr. William Romoser, who is an Emeritus Professor of Medical Entomology at Ohio University, has spent 45 years of his life studying insects as well as examining NASA’s pictures that were taken on Mars.

Romoser claims that the pictures show evidence of insect-like forms on the Red Planet. “There has been and still is life on Mars,” he stated, adding that the photographs show evidence of living creatures as well as fossilized ones. In fact, he went a step further in claiming that one of the insects appears to be looking directly at the camera.

And apparently they look quite similar to insects found right here on Earth. “There is apparent diversity among the Martian insect-like fauna which display many features similar to Terran insects that are interpreted as advanced groups – for example, the presence of wings, wing flexion, agile gliding/flight, and variously structured leg elements,” he explained.

He studied the photographs – most of them were taken by the Curiosity Rover – on the database from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Romoser said that he studied the “dramatic departure from the surroundings, clarity of form, body symmetry, segmentation of body parts, repeating form, skeletal remains, and observation of forms in close proximity to one another.”

He even claimed that the posture, flight, motion, position, and shiny eyes strongly suggested that they were living forms. “Once a clear image of a given form was identified and described, it was useful in facilitating recognition of other less clear, but none-the-less valid, images of the same basic form,” he noted.

He said that Earth insects are identified by having “three body regions, a single pair of antennae, and six legs,” therefore, “On these bases, arthropodan, insect-like forms can be seen in the Mars rover photos.” He added that the Mars images look similar to bumble bees or carpenter bees that live on Earth, and some of the photographs even show the insects in their nests.

In addition to insects, Romoser said that other photos appear to show a fossilized snake-like creature with two front nostrils and beady eyes, as well as an insect in its mouth. You can see here several of the photographs that Romoser analyzed.

As for life on Mars, Romoser said that the evidence is compelling. “The presence of higher metazoan organisms on Mars implies the presence of nutrient/energy sources and processes, food chains and webs, and water as elements functioning in a viable, if extreme, ecological setting sufficient to sustain life,” he noted, adding, “Water on Mars has been reported a number of times, including surface water detected by instrumentation on Viking, Pathfinder, Phoenix, and Curiosity.”

Perhaps NASA will find even more evidence of potential life on Mars when they send a rover back to the Red Planet next year. The mission will be focused on finding evidence of past microbial life on Mars as the rover will collect rock core samples that will be sent back to Earth for analysis. Maybe they’ll bring back one of the alien-insects that Romoser claims they have already captured photo evidence of.