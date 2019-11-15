School Children Capture Close-up Video Of A “Bigfoot” Running At Them

Two school children who were walking after dark came across a very terrifying and mysterious creature running directly towards them – and they caught it on video.

The video begins with the children shining a light on the ground which showed a bunch of debris and leaves. After hearing a strange noise, the kids looked around wondering what made the sound. While they were looking around the area trying to find the source of the noise, they heard leaves being moved around and rustling sounds as if something was getting closer to them. The kids then witnessed what appeared to be a large creature running straight at them. They were both legitimately freaked out, as they screamed before running away.

If you’re wondering why two kids were walking by themselves in the dark at night, it was because they had witnessed a strange creature roaming around near their school earlier that day and they wanted to get it on camera so they went out in an attempt to get proof.

What they caught on video is frightening and confusing at the same time. Thousands of people have already viewed the footage and many different theories have emerged as to what the children witnessed.

Conspiracy theorists have already said that they believe what the children saw was either a Bigfoot or a dogman. YouTube conspiracist Disclose Screen The Grimreefer posted the video to his channel a few days ago with the title, “Real Bigfoot/Dogman creature caught close up on camera.” He stated, “You can see the movement of the jaw, the fingernails, the muscle tone under the fur,” adding, “The fear in the kid’s voice when he encounters the creature is a legitimate cry for help.” He went on to say that his gut feeling is that the footage is authentic. Another viewer commented, “You can actually see a glint of red in its eyes.”

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced that the footage is real. One person said, “There are too many cuts for this to be real. I mean, right before the thing pops out of the darkness there’s a cut where he’s not there one second, and then visible the next.” “It had me for a moment though.”

I know that I personally jumped when I watched the bizarre and creepy footage, but you can decide for yourself as the video can be seen here.