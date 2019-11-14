Scientist Believes Humans Are Actually Aliens Who Came From Distant Star System

One scientist has come up with a pretty interesting theory explaining why humans are so unique compared to other animals living on Earth. Dr. Ellis Silver believes that humans aren’t even native to our planet. In fact, he says that humans were transported here between 60,000 and 200,000 years ago from another star system, with Alpha Centauri being the most probable location.

He said that by humans originating from another star system, it explains why we sometimes have problems adapting to our environments, such as not being able to tolerate certain foods, or not being able to stand strong rays of sunlight. He also said that the reason why so many people suffer from back pain is because our bodies evolved on a planet with much less gravity than Earth.

So how did we end up being transported to Earth from another planet far, far away? Dr. Silver has a theory on that too. “One reason for this is that the Earth might be a prison planet since we seem to be a naturally violent species and we’re here until we learn to behave ourselves,” he explained.

He came up with this fascinating theory one day while he was out for a walk and the bright sunlight blinded his vision. “Total whiteout. Couldn’t see a thing,” he said. He went on to explain that after he found a spot with shade, his vision returned. At that point, he noticed a bunch of birds flying around and noticed that the sunlight didn’t give them any trouble with their sight.

“They weren’t shielding their eyes with their wings. They weren’t in pain, as I had been. They weren’t blindly crashing into buildings and trees. They weren’t diving for shelter,” he noticed. He mentioned that birds have a third eyelid that blocks out a lot of the Sun’s bright light. And interestingly enough, Neanderthals had a protruding brow ridge that also blocked out a lot of the blinding sunlight – a trait that modern humans don’t have.

Dr. Silver says that the reason we are so sensitive to bright light is because we didn’t evolve on Earth and apparently that also explains why so many people have health issues. “If you can find a single person who is 100% and healthy and not suffering from some perhaps hidden or unstated condition or disorder I would be extremely surprised – I have not been able to find anyone,” he said. Well, that’s definitely one unique theory to say the least…