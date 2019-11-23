Study Shows That Most Americans Believe In Aliens, Ghosts And Atlantis – But Not Bigfoot

Researchers asked the public what they thought of several different types of paranormal phenomenon and the results were rather surprising. In part of the study, they composed seven different statements, such as “Aliens have visited Earth in our ancient past,” and “Places can be haunted by spirits,” and the respondents either agreed or disagreed with the phrases.

The study revealed that almost three out of every four people believe in some type of paranormal activity and the majority of them believe in more than one kind supernatural phenomenon. The most common belief among the responders was that there were advanced, ancient civilizations at one time, such as Atlantis. In fact, one out of every two people believes in the lost advanced civilization that was once Atlantis.

Another popular belief is that ghosts exist – over half of the people who responded believe that locations can be haunted by spirits.

Even though most people believe in those two topics, there has yet to be any definitive proof of either one. Many researchers say that Atlantis is nothing more than a mythical city described by Plato two thousand years ago and that the advanced and powerful kingdom never actually existed.

As for ghosts, countless people have come forward over the years describing their paranormal experiences as well as their photographic and video “proof” of their encounters. While there have been many compelling pieces of evidence that have allegedly captured ghostly activity, there is still a large amount of people that don’t believe in the paranormal and say that the footage is either faked or can be easily explained/debunked.

One interesting revelation is that more people believe that aliens visited Earth in ancient times (35% of people) compared to extraterrestrials visiting us in current times (26% of responders). More than half of the responders think that UFOs have visited Earth at some point throughout history, while 8 out of 10 people believe that life exists on other planets.

In addition to Atlantis and ghosts, there hasn’t been any conclusive proof of UFOs existing either. Although the 2004 USS Nimitz Encounter off the coast of California revealed pretty convincing footage of a tic-tac shaped UFO that was witnessed by US Navy pilots, there really hasn’t been any solid proof that UFOs or aliens have visited Earth, let alone exist somewhere in the universe.

As for what Americans are skeptical of, the majority of people are surprisingly doubtful that Bigfoot exists – only 16% of responders believe that the large creature roams the Earth. Another topic in which the majority of people are unconvinced by is psychics or telekinesis, as just one in five responders think that it’s real.

So what scares people the most? Surprisingly enough, ghosts, monsters, and being abducted didn’t even crack the top ten things that people are most afraid of. As for the number one fear among Americans, it’s government corruption. So, a corrupt government scares people more than coming face-to-face with a ghost or a monster… Now that’s scary…