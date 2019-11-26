Truly Outlandish Encounters with Reptilian Humanoids

Some of the most far out and truly outlandish humanoid encounters on record are the many reports floating around out there of what can only be described as reptilian, bipedal lizards of some sort. There is a actually a wealth of accounts of these terrifying, monstrous entities out there, which while varying in some aspects of appearance all describe extremely bizarre, reptilian humanoids. Such reports are usually weird, often baffling or terrifying, frequently absurd, sometimes absolutely bonkers, and always beyond any easy explanation. Here we will take a look into the very bizarre world of sightings of bipedal lizard man humanoids.

We will start with some reports from way back in the 1950s, and one of these was recounted on the site Phantoms and Monsters, by a woman who claims her great aunt had told her of this experience. One day she was visiting this great-aunt, who lived on a rural farm in the Southern United States, and asked why she always sat out on the deck with a fully loaded shotgun near at hand, and that was when the elderly woman told of a truly terrifying experience she had had in the 50s. She told her that one evening their dogs and farm animals had suddenly all gone nuts, restless, panicked, and making a racket outside. Dogs were barking, pigs were squealing, and it was just an utter cacophony of noise, making her think that something was very wrong. She then says she grabbed her shotgun and headed outside to check it out, and that was when she would come face to face with something that would change her forever. The woman says of her great-aunt’s rather dramatic account:

She didn’t see it immediately, but when she looked toward the barn (and there was a big pond on the side of the barn), she saw a ‘frogman’ as she called it, coming up from the side of the barn. It was walking toward her. It wasn’t that tall. She stood maybe five foot four inches. It was a little bit taller than her. He had webbed hands, and it was walking straight to her. She yelled to it to stop, but it kept walking. She stepped of the porch with her double barrel shotgun and she shot it dead. The blood of the reptilian was green. Her husband heard the shotgun go off. He came outside. They were elderly at this point. When he stepped of the porch, she said “Look I killed something, I killed something, and it is not human.” They walked out there to the side of the barn. She and her husband buried the thing. We asked where was it? She said that they buried it right where they killed it, near the barn. After they buried it, the animals got quiet again. Her husband told her not to tell anybody that story.

The story doesn’t even end there, as a month later she says that her and her husband saw a blue UFO fly over their house and land nearby, after which more of those frog-like creatures came out and headed towards the barn where their fallen comrade was buried. The lady would say of what happened next:

They came out of the ship, and they went straight to the mound where they had buried this thing. They put their hands over the ground. This dead frogman thing, that she had killed, came out of the ground. It wasn’t alive, it was dead. They took that thing, and they put in on the ship. Then they went over to the pond, and they raised up their hands and a space ship came out of the pond. That pond was bigger than a regular size pond. It was almost the size of a small lake. They looked at them (the great-aunt and her husband) but didn’t say or do anything. They went back on the ship and zoomed back into the sky. That is why she always kept her double barrel shotgun always next to her. Even when she went to the chicken coop, or anywhere else, she always kept her shotgun with her because they might come back.

Quite strange, to be sure. In 1954 there is another report from man who says that at the time he had been working with the US Naval engineers at Zaragoza Air Base, near Zaragoza, Spain, as a contractor refurbishing the NATO base. It was his first time in Spain, and at one point he took some of his off time to visit a historical monastery called the Monasterio de Piedra, near the rural town of Nuevalos. He would meet up with a woman who offered to guide him around the area and they set off on a hot August day, with the scenery proving to be so enchanting that the witness decided to stay another day, checking himself into a local inn. That evening he decided to take a stroll around the rustic inn and its adjacent vineyard, finding his way down to a nearby stream with only a flashlight and the moon to light the way, where he saw something run through the water around 50 feet away.

He couldn’t make out what the figure was at first, and sort of wrote it off as maybe an animal, but as he continued on his way he began to hear a strange sound emanating from the dark, which is described as sounding like a loud, guttural “Yak Yak Yak.” He climbed up over some rocks trying to figure out where the otherworldly sound was coming from and says he came across an opening in the rock face that held within a grotto about 15 feet deep and littered with the bones of small animals, which took on a rather sinister ambiance in the dancing beam of his flashlight. He figured that it was probably the den of a fox or some other predator and was on his way again, and this is where it all gets quite bizarre indeed. He says of what would transpire:

I continued on the trail until I heard the ‘yak yak yak’ sound again – and it was very close. I instantly stopped walking and started searching around me with the flashlight. Just then, some gravel landed on me – and the loud ‘yak yak yak’ sound was coming from above me. I quickly looked up and pointed the flashlight. There was a creature standing on a small ledge about 15 ft. away, staring at me with yellow eyes reflecting back. It was screaming ‘yak yak yak’ in quick constant rhythm. This was the most ghastly thing I’ve ever witnessed. It was standing on two legs and was about 4 -5 ft tall. It was dark in color and had arms like a human. The face looked like that of a lizard – resembling that of an iguana. After a few seconds it leaped off the ledge onto the trail – swiftly running on 2 legs in the opposite direction. It was then that I noticed a long tail as it moved away from me. I quickly made my way back toward the inn – and directly to my room. I laid in bed thinking about this creature the entire night. I was terrified to look out my window, fearing that it followed me back to the inn. Early in the morning I checked out and drove back to Zaragoza. I have no proof to my experience other than my word. But I now believe that this was a Reptilian creature.

Moving on into the 1970s, we have another report from Phantoms and Monsters of an experience that apparently happened in 1978 in Dubois, Wyoming. The witness claims that he had been in the region to go elk hunting, camping along the way in the rugged back country. He says that it was as he was doing a run to town in his vehicle to stock up on supplies that the strangeness would begin. As he drove along the remote, gloomy road, he claims that he came across a man walking along in clothes that were wholly inadequate for the cold weather waving his arms wildly, and when he pulled over to see if the guy needed a ride the man looked terrified of something, and begged the witness to get him out of there.

The witness was afraid that the man was in serious trouble, so he let him into the truck and that was when he noticed that the man’s clothes were torn and he had scratches over his body. He was also frantically searching the tree line for something unseen out there, and the witness was alarmed at all of this, asking the man what had happened. When he had gotten some composure, the stranger then came out with a truly freakish tale, of which the witness relates:

“You O.K. buddy?” I asked, he stared at me for many seconds and just broke down crying like a little kid. “Yah, but don’t think I’m crazy man, I just had some shit happen and I ain’t going back there for nothing, I hope the guys are O.K.”. He composed himself some and started to explain: “I am hunting here with two buddies, and we always hunt below Brooks Lake when we come to Wyoming. Usually we get Elk or Deer, never go home skunked here, just love it. I was going along a trail I been on many times to get to a small overlook to sit awhile. It was their turn to push (the Elk) to me. I was almost there when I walked past this stand of three trees close together and on the other side was this huge Lizard, it was standing easy over 6 1/2 feet tall, golden/bronze color with a vest and short metallic looking briefs. I could tell it was a male I guess, and he had a black thing in its clawed hand. It eyes were like a cats and it had a tail. I just stood there with my rifle in my hands across my chest froze kinda like. I was looking into the face of death, I just know it. I coughed a little and its arm with the black thing came up so fast I could hardly see it. Something hit my whole body from my feet to my head and I fell back on the ground, I dunno if I flew or fell I just went backwards. It came slowly walking up to me I could hear it and could only move my eyes slightly as it came into view, it just looked down to me it’s mouth slightly open making a low hissing sound and its forked tongue slightly coming out of its mouth. Its head turned down looking at me and did this for a few minutes, I could hear it breathing, see the nose holes working, see it’s chest, muscles tensing and relaxing all over its body, I was just froze there looking up, I couldn’t look at it directly and I couldn’t close my eyes very easy either. It’s expression never changed only the eyes moved sometimes slow like sometimes so fast you could hardly see ‘um. On its sleeveless shirt it had a kinda O with a smaller, screwy offset Y and Z I think, it finally walked away down the trail. I dunno how long I laid there, from the sun movement it was maybe a couple of hours. I could hear the forest sounds, birds, wind, trees, animals going about their day like nothing happened, I would will my arms or legs to move hell, even fingers. When I could move every muscle in my body ached as I would use it, like after a workout at the gym or something. I knew if I went downhill I would come to the old creek bottom and hopefully not see him again. I did that, I followed it to the canyon bottom and then to the road and you. Thanks again, don’t make me get out. I took off my coat, I guess I forgot my rifle, cap, I don’t need them. I hope Jake and Bobby are O.K. I heard something following me when I first got up, it was real heavy sounding and would stop when I stopped and once or twice I could hear breathing like “it” did, kinda a raspy wheeze sound. I would start running or walking again, I couldn’t rest. He told me which motel to let him off at and I did, he thanked me many times and got out and went in the office. I never seen him again. I thought about the fantastic story and wondered if true, but it could be right? I didn’t hear anything about someone having problems anywhere around town that fall.

Considering the very dramatic tone, one wonders if there is anything to this report, but it is certainly quite weird. In 1984 there was another encounter from the National Cryptid Society, from a witness called “Kelly,” in Honey Grove, Texas. She says on this evening she had put her daughters to bed as usual, and was lying down trying to fall asleep when her dogs started snarling and growling in a very menacing way, as if they were very scared of something. Listening carefully, she could make out the snapping of twigs, and her first thought was that her daughter’s pony had gotten out of its enclosure. However, it would turn out to be something far stranger, and the witness says:

My eldest daughter had a Shetland pony, so in my mind I thought the Shetland had gotten loose. I got up out of bed and I went to the front door. My front door had nine panes of glass in it. Right caddy cornered from me, 25 feet from me was a streetlight, a very bright streetlight. What I saw walking across that street I will never ever forget. I saw a lizard standing on two feet with his back to me. It was just like looking at a chameleon, if you would blow it up to 7 feet, and its tail was humongous. He had crossed the road. His tail was so long that it was still halfway in the road. He was gray. I could see scales. His arms, for lack of a better word, went between his hip and his knees. He was just nonchalantly walking across the road right under the streetlight. Across the street from me were houses. Behind those houses was a sawmill. I was in shock. I had never seen or experienced anything like this before my life. My world was black and white with no gray. He never looked my way. I never left the house. It put me in shock. I was totally in shock that night. As a matter of fact, I didn’t go to sleep for the rest of the night. I just stood there looking out. I was looking at my front door long before and long after he had passed beyond my field of vision.

What was this thing? A very odd encounter comes to us from 1993, from a witness who says this happened at Atlantic Coast Beach, in the United States, where one evening she was out for a leisurely stroll. There had been no one else around at the time, and she thought she was alone until she noticed a group of people some distance up the beach. At this point she thought nothing of it, and just kept walking, drawing ever nearer to those people and slowly realizing that there was something very off about them. The first thing she noticed was that they were all bald and they had on unusual attire for the beach, which was composed of camouflage tan and green military BDUs and tan vests with many pockets, and as she got closer still she could see that these figures were not human. She says:

Though their general appearance was humanoid and they walked on two legs, they were clearly not human; their skin was mostly green and they moved with a sharp, keen alertness more akin to the movement of nervous iguanas. I could see that they were all male and apparently soldiers of some sort. We stared at each other. I could clearly discern their reptilian appearance, their reluctance to approach me, the hesitation, and the nervousness. It felt dangerous. The reptilian leading the group came forward, toward me, and I continued walking at my regular pace toward him. Our eyes connected and did not disengage during the entire incident. I remained alert and aware throughout the event. The remainder of his group stayed behind. He and I continued to approach each other until we were less than one yard apart. He stood at least six foot tall, medium build, no hair, eyes the same size as mine but a brightly colored yellow with dark vertical slits, and his skin was rough and scaly with a greenish-brown hue.

This is already pretty outlandish as it is, but it manages to get even weirder, as the reptilian then is claimed to have made some sort of telepathic contact with the witness. She says of this:

As we looked intently into each other’s eyes, I knew he was accessing a computer bank in his mind; one that was not his individual database, but a group mind sharing the same knowledge. Quite suddenly, his expression changed (and I first saw this in his eyes) to one of contemptuous tolerance. In other words, there was some reason he was forced to tolerate my presence, but he was not happy about it. Accessing that database in his mind gave him the information he sought and then he knew me by name. With recognition, he said, “Oh. Hello Bonnie,” and we shook hands while he frowned contemptuously. My eyes never left his and his eyes never left mine. I smiled, as I always do, and turned around to walk away. He also turned back to his group and they walked up the beach away from me.

This report is so off the wall as to be almost absurd, and it leaves one wonder what was going on here or if it even really happened at all. It is certainly one of the stranger reptilian reports I have seen, and that is saying something. Getting on into more recent years, we have even more far out encounters. One of these was reported on Cryptozoology News, and comes from 2014, from a witness who says that he had been out mountain biking with some friends out in the Sonoran Desert, Tucson, Arizona at the time of their encounter. They had been out biking along a fairly remote trail called the Old Pueblo race course when they stopped for a break and then noticed something rather odd out on the track ahead. One of the witnesses, a “G. Johnson,” describes what they saw and what happened next thusly:

All of a sudden we see this long figure walking across the trail. He is maybe about 6-foot tall, very very skinny, and it had an awkward gait, like a monkey…or a man with a disease, almost robotic, kind of. He stopped and it made eye contact with me and I could see him clearly. The eyes were kind of like a snake’s, but black and with a yellow stripe in the middle of the eye. It had green and red scales on the face and head. The red color was kind of like the same as the desert sand there, and it looked like it had a sandy texture too. It didn’t have a nose, only two holes on it. I couldn’t see any ears or hair. A red mouth that looked like it had blood around it, but it didn’t look like it was bleeding, it looked like a pattern. It reminded me of a chameleon, but it looked like a person too. He looked like he was examining us and then he ran into the desert. We thought about going back the same way we came, but we thought it didn’t matter, since we were in the middle of the track anyway. We were scared, to be honest. None of us had ever seen anything like it. It lasted only a few seconds, but it felt longer than that, at least to me.

There are two separate reports from 2016 as well, one of these being from a witness in Los Banos, California, who gave his report to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). He says that in July of 2016, he was driving from San Francisco down to San Diego, along with his friend and her friend’s son. They were southbound on the I-5 freeway, headed through a very barren area which is all monotonous grassy hills and rugged scrubland with no buildings and no one around for miles, and one of them suddenly pointed out something ahead. There walking along the side of the freeway was a person wearing a “a thick black monk/death looking robe with a big hood,” despite the fact that it was a sweltering hot day. He says that they were all wondering who that character could be and why he was out in the middle of nowhere with a thick hooded robe on in stifling heat, and as they passed she had to get a look at the person’s face. It was then that he was shocked to see that it wasn’t a person at all, and he says:

So as we passed it, I had to get a good look at this person’s face, so when I looked at it, it looked back at me. And what I saw chilled me to the bone. In this dark heavy hooded robe was a being that looked nothing human. It had brownish green scales with a short snout and its eyes were large and blackish that glistened in the sun. It was unmistakable even at about 100 feet away and it looked right at me with no expression. It wasn’t carrying anything or had any equipment with it and it was walking slow and awkward as if it were looking for something. I was scared to death, especially when it looked right at me, I thought maybe we should pull over and confront this thing, but honestly I was frozen and we kept driving. I had asked my friend if she had seen what I had seen and her 12-year-old son in the back of the car and they verified the same thing. I am not sure if other vehicles traveling down the road with us witnessed this sighting but it did happen and I am willing to swear an oath on it.

NUFORC claims that they did a follow-up by telephone with the witness, and they came away with the impression that he was a reliable witness, impressed with his eloquence and apparent sincerity. Also in 2016 is an account from Phantoms and Monsters from a witness who saw some sort of lizard humanoid as he was driving north on I-55, near Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at approximately 11:15 in the evening. He was apparently driving home alone along a rather dark and lonely road when something came flying out of the night to etch itself into his memory. He says:

About 100 yards ahead, I saw something crossing the highway from my left to right. When my headlights lightened it up, I swear I saw a walking lizard man. It walked like a human on its feet and was greenish-brown shiny skin. The huge thick tail was prominent and reached the roadway. The body was that of a man – same arms, legs and head – maybe 6 ft tall. It swiftly crossed the highway. I lost track of it when I passed by. I still can’t believe what I saw.

Of course with such a range of surreal accounts we are left with not really much to go on in terms of a pat answer, and the phenomenon of reptilian humanoids has seen all manner of ideas and speculation tossed around. One idea are that these are a species of alien, and indeed reptilians are often mentioned right up along with their more common “Grey” aliens of popular culture. There is also the notion that these are creatures passing over from some other dimension, crashing into our world to startle and frighten before phasing back out to from whence they came. In some reports this might be indicative of some sort of unidentified mystery creature that has eluded science, or relic populations of bipedal dinosaurs. These could also be thought forms, or images brought into reality from our own minds, called tulpas, and which can appear as anything the mind can conjure up. Other more fringe ideas include that these are some sort of trickster spirits messing with our heads. Of course, maybe there is nothing to it at all, and it is all just tall tales. No one really knows, and as long as reptilian humanoid reports continue to come in with an absence of any real evidence we will probably be doomed to a limbo of pure speculation for some time to come.