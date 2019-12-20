20.24 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Could psychic event inducing electromagnetic frequencies be a unified explanation for paranormal occurrences? On this episode we take a look at some controversial cases of ufo contact that have involved psychic events and high frequency electric fields. We also head over to Chicago to get an update on the flying humanoid and Mothman sightings that have been terrifying locals.
