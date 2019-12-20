20.25 – MU Plus+ Podcast

The globe is littered with awe inducing ancient megalithic sites yet we still have no idea what exactly they were used for. Using modern technologies, scientist John Burke set out to find a possible explanation. Could they have been some sort of ancient power generator for use in agriculture? On this episode we follow John to the many sites he covers in the course of his research and find out if there is an ancient lost technology integrated into their design.

